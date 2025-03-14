Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work with business and operations teams to identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and provide data-driven insights.

Analyze large datasets to uncover trends, inefficiencies, and opportunities for optimization.

Provide recommendations to improve business processes and operational efficiency.

Develop interactive dashboards and visual reports using Tableau, Power BI, Google Data Studio.

Present data insights in a clear, concise manner to stakeholders in Japanese and English.

Automate reporting processes to ensure real-time visibility into key metrics.

Act as a liaison between Japanese clients and internal data teams, ensuring alignment on business objectives.

Provide data-driven recommendations and reports tailored to the needs of different business units.

Conduct business presentations and documentation in Japanese.

Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency across various sources.

Implement best practices for data governance and quality assurance.

Work closely with data engineers to maintain data pipelines and optimize data workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hands-on experience with BI tools (Tableau, Power BI, Google Data Studio).

Proficiency in SQL, Python/R for data querying and analysis.

Understanding of Data Governance & Data Quality best practices.

Fluent in English.

Proficiency in Japanese is a plus

Experience working with business and operations teams to analyze performance and drive decision-making.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package:

Salary review twice a year

Flexible working hour

Premium health care

Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment

Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages

Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development

Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam

Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.

Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company

