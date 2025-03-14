Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company

Data Analyst

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa Handico, Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work with business and operations teams to identify key performance indicators (KPIs) and provide data-driven insights.
business and operations teams
Analyze large datasets to uncover trends, inefficiencies, and opportunities for optimization.
Provide recommendations to improve business processes and operational efficiency.
Develop interactive dashboards and visual reports using Tableau, Power BI, Google Data Studio.
Present data insights in a clear, concise manner to stakeholders in Japanese and English.
Automate reporting processes to ensure real-time visibility into key metrics.
Act as a liaison between Japanese clients and internal data teams, ensuring alignment on business objectives.
Japanese clients and internal data teams
Provide data-driven recommendations and reports tailored to the needs of different business units.
Conduct business presentations and documentation in Japanese.
Ensure data integrity, accuracy, and consistency across various sources.
Implement best practices for data governance and quality assurance.
data governance and quality assurance
Work closely with data engineers to maintain data pipelines and optimize data workflows.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Hands-on experience with BI tools (Tableau, Power BI, Google Data Studio).
BI tools (Tableau, Power BI, Google Data Studio)
Proficiency in SQL, Python/R for data querying and analysis.
SQL, Python/R
Understanding of Data Governance & Data Quality best practices.
Data Governance & Data Quality
Fluent in English.
English
Proficiency in Japanese is a plus
Experience working with business and operations teams to analyze performance and drive decision-making.
business and operations teams

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary package:
Salary review twice a year
Flexible working hour
Premium health care
Working in One of the largest digital transformation agencies – A professional English environment
Free English, Japanese, and professional training packages
Firm’s Certified Qualifications Sponsorship for career development
Annual company trip inside or outside Vietnam
Other fun activities: happy hour, quarterly team building, football club, yoga club, swimming club, charity activities, etc.
Free entertainment parties: Birthday party, Anniversary party, Sum-up Party, Year-End Party, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

