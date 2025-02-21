Tuyển Data Analyst Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Data Analyst Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Crossian Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/03/2025
Crossian Việt Nam

Data Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Crossian Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE ROLE
Who We Are: Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in just under 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer lifetime value.
Who We Are:
About the Opportunity: As an Intermediate Data Analyst at Crossian LLC, you will act as the right hand to the CEO and BOM (Board of Management), providing critical data insights that influence strategic business decisions. This role demands a proactive leader who can seamlessly bridge business, tech, and Data Engineering teams, including Cloud DevOps, ensuring that all parts of the business are aligned and informed through impactful data analysis.
About the Opportunity:
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Data Analyst at the Intermediate Level, you will be responsible for the following tasks and duties:
Strategic Analysis & Insight Generation:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crossian Việt Nam

Crossian Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Phường Phạm Đình Hổ, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, TP Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-data-analyst-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job318407
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần METUB Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 35 USD
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unimob Studio
Tuyển Data Analyst Unimob Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Unimob Studio
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trusting Social
Tuyển Data Analyst Trusting Social làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Trusting Social
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Data Analyst FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH Indovina – Hội Sở
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MTV STRIDE
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp BNK
Hạn nộp: 01/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN IKAME VIỆT NAM
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 1 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
1 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD SonatGame Studio
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu Công ty CP Savvycom TOP CÔNG TY
12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần phần mềm ITSOL Holding
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN UNI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN UNI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ZEDER VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Crossian
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst LIFESUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 35 Triệu LIFESUP
18 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst SonatGame Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 6 Triệu SonatGame Studio
Trên 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
1 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ XGAME
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SGS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH Mageplaza làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mageplaza
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Viettel Software
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Panthera làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Panthera
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DATAPOT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DATAPOT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst MindX Technology School làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu MindX Technology School
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Titan Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Titan Global
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quốc Tế Việt Nam Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Viettel IDC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel IDC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện Thái Thịnh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện Thái Thịnh
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG Y TẾ SMEDIC
12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm