Tuyển Data Analyst Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Crossian Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ABOUT THE ROLE
Who We Are: Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in just under 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer lifetime value.
Who We Are:
About the Opportunity: As an Intermediate Data Analyst at Crossian LLC, you will act as the right hand to the CEO and BOM (Board of Management), providing critical data insights that influence strategic business decisions. This role demands a proactive leader who can seamlessly bridge business, tech, and Data Engineering teams, including Cloud DevOps, ensuring that all parts of the business are aligned and informed through impactful data analysis.
About the Opportunity:
WHAT YOU WILL DO
As a Data Analyst at the Intermediate Level, you will be responsible for the following tasks and duties:
Strategic Analysis & Insight Generation:
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Crossian Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI