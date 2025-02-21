Tuyển Data Analyst Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ABOUT THE ROLE

Who We Are: Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a cumulative average growth rate of over 1000% in just under 3 years. Our mission now is to build direct-to-consumer brands and increase customer lifetime value.

About the Opportunity: As an Intermediate Data Analyst at Crossian LLC, you will act as the right hand to the CEO and BOM (Board of Management), providing critical data insights that influence strategic business decisions. This role demands a proactive leader who can seamlessly bridge business, tech, and Data Engineering teams, including Cloud DevOps, ensuring that all parts of the business are aligned and informed through impactful data analysis.

WHAT YOU WILL DO

As a Data Analyst at the Intermediate Level, you will be responsible for the following tasks and duties:

Strategic Analysis & Insight Generation: