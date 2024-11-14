Tuyển Data Engineer ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà QTSC Building 1, Khu Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP.HCM, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Store, backup and restore database as requested

Import/ Export data from database as required

Write/ Update Macro / Script to help automate project processes

Create/ Update checklist to ensure data quality

Receive and store input data from clients, undertake assessment and write reports of data quality as required

Create report templates to meet project's needs

Write technical documents/ materials/ instructions for the project team

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1-2 years of experience in working with database (PostgreSQL/SQL Server)

Good VBA skills

Have knowledge of Python, Java, NodeJs... is a plus

Problem solving and Analytical skill

Highly effective working in a team as well as working independently

Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary and benefits (13th salary, distinguished employee of the quarter and year, seniority award...)

Performance appraisal twice a year

Healthcare and accident insurance

Lunch allowance, OT meal allowance

Various training on best practices and soft skills

Team building activities, company trip every summer, big annual year-end party,etc.

Fitness & sports activities: football, tennis, table-tennis, badminton...

Commitment to community development: quarterly charity every, blooddonation, public seminars, career orientation talks...

Support employee loans such as: home loan, vehicle loan, tuition fee...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY

