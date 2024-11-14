Tuyển Data Engineer ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Engineer Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà QTSC Building 1, Khu Công viên phần mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP.HCM, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Store, backup and restore database as requested
Import/ Export data from database as required
Write/ Update Macro / Script to help automate project processes
Create/ Update checklist to ensure data quality
Receive and store input data from clients, undertake assessment and write reports of data quality as required
Create report templates to meet project's needs
Write technical documents/ materials/ instructions for the project team
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good VBA skills
Have knowledge of Python, Java, NodeJs... is a plus
Problem solving and Analytical skill
Highly effective working in a team as well as working independently
Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance appraisal twice a year
Healthcare and accident insurance
Lunch allowance, OT meal allowance
Various training on best practices and soft skills
Team building activities, company trip every summer, big annual year-end party,etc.
Fitness & sports activities: football, tennis, table-tennis, badminton...
Commitment to community development: quarterly charity every, blooddonation, public seminars, career orientation talks...
Support employee loans such as: home loan, vehicle loan, tuition fee...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ATALINK TECHNOLOGY JOINT STOCK COMPANY
