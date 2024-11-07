Tuyển Data Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 14, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, P. Tân Phú, Q.7, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary

The Data Engineer will be responsible for the development, maintenance, and optimization of Con Cưng’s Data Warehouse (DW). This role will work closely with the Data Analyst (DA) to ensure that the Data Warehouse aligns with business requirements and supports analytical and reporting needs. The Data Engineer will also be responsible for managing ETL processes, integrating various data sources, and ensuring the scalability and efficiency of data infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities

Design, develop, and maintain the Data Warehouse infrastructure, ensuring it is optimized for performance, scalability, and reliability.

Collaborate with the Data Analyst to update the Data Warehouse based on evolving business requirements.

Implement and maintain ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to efficiently load data from various sources into the Data Warehouse.

Integrate new data sources and ensure data pipelines are robust and efficient.

Optimize data models for Power BI and other BI tools to enhance reporting and analytics capabilities.

Ensure data accuracy, consistency, and availability for all business reporting and analytical needs.

Monitor and troubleshoot data pipelines and resolve data issues in a timely manner.

Maintain documentation of data architecture, ETL processes, and data integration workflows.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to ensure data solutions meet business needs and technical standards.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Data Engineering, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Data Engineer or in a similar role, preferably within the retail or e-commerce industry.

Proficiency in SQL and experience with data warehousing technologies such as Azure Databricks, Postgres, or similar platforms.

Experience designing, building, and maintaining ETL pipelines.

Familiarity with BI tools such as Power BI and how to structure data models for reporting.

Strong understanding of data integration, data quality, and data governance practices.

Experience with cloud-based data solutions (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP) is a plus.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience with Python or other scripting languages to automate data processes.

Familiarity with big data technologies (e.g., PySpark, Hadoop) and data lakes.

Knowledge of Con Cưng's business operations and metrics is a plus.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Con Cưng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Annual bonus: 2 - 3 months under minimum KPI requirement

Fast promotion opportunities based on personal ability

Work in a dynamic, open, creative environment

Regular training, company team building, birthday bonus

