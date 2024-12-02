Tuyển Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/01/2025
Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 3

- TP HCM, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Expansion Project Supervisor for building chocolate shops plays a hands-on role in supervising day-to-day tasks, ensuring the project stays on track and meets specific business goals. The project supervisor will be involved in the operational aspects and strategic decisions regarding the shop's identity, branding, and functionality.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
SITE IDENTIFICATION & EVALUATION:
• Conduct market research to identify potential locations for new shops in Ho Chi Minh City and other provinces.
• Analyze demographics, competition, and foot traffic to assess site viability.
• Work with real estate agency and site check every single potential location for the project.
LEASE NEGOTIATION:
• Negotiate lease terms with landlords, ensuring favorable terms for the company.
• Prepare and review lease agreements, working closely with legal advisors as needed.
• Build and maintain strong relationships with property owners and real estate agents.
PROJECT MANAGEMENT:
• In charge of oversee detailed project plans, including timelines, budgets (CAPEX & OPEX), and resource allocation.
• Coordinate with architects, contractors, and suppliers to ensure project design aligns with the company’s branding and operational requirements.
• Supervise construction and renovation activities, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget.
• Address any project delays or issues promptly and effectively.
• Orchestrate and oversee activities from other departments related with launch of expansion projects (e.g., operations, logistics, communication, others,…)
COMPLIANCE & QUALITY ASSURANCE:
• Ensure all new shops meet local regulatory requirements, including permits and health/safety standards.
• Oversee final inspections and shop handover to Operations teams.
• Guarantee brand standards in terms of layout, ambiance, and functionality.
BUDGET MANAGEMENT:
• Monitor project budgets, tracking expenditures to avoid cost overruns.
• Prepare regular financial and progress reports for line management.
REPORTING & STAKEHOLDER COMMUNICATION:
• Provide regular updates on project progress to key stakeholders, including timelines, risks, and mitigations.
• Document lessons learned from each expansion to improve future projects.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience:
• At least 3-5 years of experience in project management, preferably in the retail, F&B, or hospitality sectors.
• Proven track record in managing store openings or similar projects.
Skills:
• Strong negotiation and communication skills.
• Familiarity with budgeting, cost control, and financial reporting.
• Knowledge of local construction regulations and processes.
Other Qualities:
• High attention to detail and ability to multitask.
• Flexibility to travel as needed.
• Passion for chocolate and coffee is a plus!
Work Location: Based in Ho Chi Minh City with travel to other provinces as required.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Salary: negotiation
• 6 days per week, 8h/ day
• SHUI in full, based on the gross salary
• Lunch allowance, parking allowance (depend on working location), birthday benefit.
• 12 days of annual leave + 01 leaving on the birthday
• Training opportunities
• Health insurance 24/7 after working 24 months continuously
• Annual salary review
• Yearly health check
• Yearly company trip (depend on business result)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

CÔNG TY TNHH THE COCOA PROJECT

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 143, Đường Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

