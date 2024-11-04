Tuyển Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

We are seeking a Project Development Assistant to join our growing operation in Vietnam. You will support the Project Development (PD) Team on solar energy development projects.

This role would be suited to someone who is keen to work in the alternative energy sector with experience in stakeholder management and some knowledge of the general renewable energy development process.

Your main responsibilities are as follows:

Job Location: District 7, HCMC

JOB DESCRIPTION

RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Support the planning and coordination of PD Team resources to deliver early phase development activities

2 Support PD/PM team to follow and comply with the internal processes on PD and PM, manage databases and information resources on behalf of the PD team.

3 Assist with documenting and managing project information and approval processes.

4 Draft supporting documentation, including contract and pitching presentations.

5 Provide weekly monitoring and updating of the project database report

6 Support and facilitate the completion of initial site assessments, including site visits.

7 Assist with managing external consultant.

8 Support PD/PM team and others (if required) with the arrangements for public and PD activities and events

9 Assist with managing budget, costs, and payments for PD/PM Team and PD/PM Team-related activities.

10 Tracking and reporting project progress

11 Prepare payment requests

12 Performing other duties assigned by the PD/PM