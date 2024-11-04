Tuyển Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 009, Đường Đặng Đức Thuật, Khu phố Mỹ Kim 1
- Phường Tân Phong
- Quận 7
- TP Hồ Chí Minh., Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Quy hoạch và phát triển bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
We are seeking a Project Development Assistant to join our growing operation in Vietnam. You will support the Project Development (PD) Team on solar energy development projects.
This role would be suited to someone who is keen to work in the alternative energy sector with experience in stakeholder management and some knowledge of the general renewable energy development process.
Your main responsibilities are as follows:
Job Location: District 7, HCMC
JOB DESCRIPTION
RESPONSIBILITIES
1 Support the planning and coordination of PD Team resources to deliver early phase development activities
2 Support PD/PM team to follow and comply with the internal processes on PD and PM, manage databases and information resources on behalf of the PD team.
3 Assist with documenting and managing project information and approval processes.
4 Draft supporting documentation, including contract and pitching presentations.
5 Provide weekly monitoring and updating of the project database report
6 Support and facilitate the completion of initial site assessments, including site visits.
7 Assist with managing external consultant.
8 Support PD/PM team and others (if required) with the arrangements for public and PD activities and events
9 Assist with managing budget, costs, and payments for PD/PM Team and PD/PM Team-related activities.
10 Tracking and reporting project progress
11 Prepare payment requests
12 Performing other duties assigned by the PD/PM
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Education
Bachelor Economics, Environment, Business Administration
Experience
Minimum 2-3 years of experience in similar roles
Language
Good communication in English and Vietnamese
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Du Lịch
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Năng Lượng Mặt Trời Nami
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI