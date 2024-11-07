Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

Thiết kế đồ hoạ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thiết kế đồ hoạ Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà N01

- T2 Ngoại Giao Đoàn, Bắc Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Thiết kế đồ hoạ Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Create 3D models of biological structures, including organs, cells, and organoids.
Produce or oversee outsourced high-quality 3D animations for marketing and educational purposes, based on prewritten scripts.
Develop a virtual environment (VR, MR) with plans to integrate it into our platform in the future.
Collaborate with screenwriters to propose ideas and address any arising challenges.
Work closely with marketing and digital product teams to create visual assets that align with our brand and objectives.
Ensure that all 3D models and renders are scientifically accurate and visually compelling.
Produce short animations using characters and biological structures.
Take on additional tasks as requested by management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
3+ years of experience in 3D modeling and rendering.
Proficiency in 3D software (Blender preferred) or equivalent tools.
Strong portfolio showcasing 3D modeling and rendering work, with clear role descriptions for each project.
Experience in rendering videos and producing high-quality animations.
Excellent attention to detail and the ability to create scientifically accurate models.
Strong collaboration and communication skills for effective teamwork.
A proactive, responsible attitude with a positive and solution-oriented mindset.
Strong teamwork skills, honesty, and dedication to quality work.
Prepared to deliver a 10-minute presentation in the interview, explaining at least one project in detail and highlighting your experience.
Nice to have:
Experience in designing virtual environments (VR, MR) or interactive 3D applications.
Fluency in English (reading, writing, speaking, and listening).
Familiarity with the biotech industry.
Experience in scientific or medical fields.
Proficiency with supporting software, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and After Effects.
Knowledge of rendering pipelines and optimization for video and digital platforms.
Experience working in a fast-growing startup environment.
A willingness to learn and adapt to new tools and techniques.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tòa nhà B thuộc Vườn Ươm Doanh nghiệp, Lô D.01, Đường Tân Thuận, Khu Chế Xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

