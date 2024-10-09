Tuyển IT phần mềm Nexcel Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nexcel Solutions
Ngày đăng tuyển: 09/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/11/2024
Nexcel Solutions

IT phần mềm

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại Nexcel Solutions

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: SMS Tower, Quang Trung Software City, District 12, Ho Chi Minh, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, update and maintain complex reporting systems focusing on real-time data analyzing and data forecasting. Quickly respond to, investigate, and resolve any working bottleneck. Persistently work and seek innovative ways to troubleshoot performance issues and improve the team’s work efficiency and quality. Research, identify and evaluate new technologies for implementation.
Develop, update and maintain complex reporting systems focusing on real-time data analyzing and data forecasting.
Quickly respond to, investigate, and resolve any working bottleneck.
Persistently work and seek innovative ways to troubleshoot performance issues and improve the team’s work efficiency and quality.
Research, identify and evaluate new technologies for implementation.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience in Relational Database design and implementation (MS SQL is a plus). Basic knowledge of Transaction Locking, and SQL Server Broker. Strong analytical skills and be able to show initiative and take a proactive approach to your work. Good English skills. Experience: min 01 year of experience in a similar position. Prefer candidates who have a passion for long-term engagement.
Experience in Relational Database design and implementation (MS SQL is a plus).
(MS SQL is a plus)
Basic knowledge of Transaction Locking, and SQL Server Broker.
Strong analytical skills and be able to show initiative and take a proactive approach to your work.
Good English skills.
Experience: min 01 year of experience in a similar position.
Experience: min
Prefer candidates who have a passion for long-term engagement.

Tại Nexcel Solutions Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary plus 13th-month salary. High bonus and incentive-based on performance, seniority. Work in a dynamic environment alongside team members who are talented and passionate about what they do. In-house health club: gym, swimming pool, soccer field, volleyball court, and entertainment area. Annual health check. Personal Accident & Health Insurance. Social – Health – Insurance paid fully. Team building events are fully sponsored by the company. Complimentary duty meals, snacks & beverages. Outstanding annual company trip. Long-term service award. Quarterly and yearly incentive awards for best-performing employees.
Attractive salary plus 13th-month salary.
High bonus and incentive-based on performance, seniority.
Work in a dynamic environment alongside team members who are talented and passionate about what they do.
In-house health club: gym, swimming pool, soccer field, volleyball court, and entertainment area.
Annual health check.
Personal Accident & Health Insurance.
Social – Health – Insurance paid fully.
Team building events are fully sponsored by the company.
Complimentary duty meals, snacks & beverages.
Outstanding annual company trip.
Long-term service award.
Quarterly and yearly incentive awards for best-performing employees.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nexcel Solutions

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nexcel Solutions

Nexcel Solutions

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: SMS Tower, Lot 40, Quang Trung Software City, Tan Chanh Hiep Ward, District 12, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

