Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY LUẬT TNHH LUTHER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

We are currently looking for an experienced and motivated Marketing Executive, who will be part of a multi-national, multi-office team of young and dedicated legal, tax and accounting professionals. Our office lingua franca is English and so is all external communication.

Marketing Executive

Our company’s position in the market is essentially determined by our expertise and our self-presentation. Appropriately presenting our firm and our advisors’ expertise in the market and vis-à-vis clients is a key responsibility. Your work at Luther will therefore include, inter alia, the following:

- Independently steering and managing the firm’s marketing activities and Luther branding in the relevant market(s);

- Supporting the firm’s sales and business development missions (including drafting fee proposals, engagement letters, and other commercial documentation, as instructed);

- Social media account management (including regular social media posts in ENG/VN on LinkedIn and other platforms),

- Issuing regular newsletters, client alerts, and updates on legal, tax, accounting and other regulatory matters in Vietnam in English;

- Corresponding with the marketing colleagues in other countries to keep our website updated (in English);

- Drafting pitch decks and other corporate marketing materials pursuant to the corporate identity policies (in English), also for our other ASEAN offices e.g. in Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and others;