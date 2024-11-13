Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH RU9 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 110 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Thủ Đức, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

Media Planning and Execution (40%):

Develop and implement effective media plans to drive online sales.

Collaborate with the Performance Executive to optimize ad spend and targeting.

Traffic and Conversion Optimization (30%):

Analyze performance data to improve traffic and conversion rates.

Implement strategies across online platforms like Meta, Google Ads, TikTok, and more.

Collaboration (20%):

Work closely with digital and ecommerce teams to ensure cohesive strategies.

Coordinate with creative teams to develop compelling ad content.

Reporting and Analysis (10%):

Monitor campaign performance and prepare regular reports.

Provide insights and recommendations for continuous improvement.

KPIs:

Revenue growth: Drive revenue growth through performance marketing channels

Conversion rate: Optimize campaigns to improve conversion rates across all channels

Return on investment (ROI): Achieve a positive ROI on all campaigns

Engagement: Interaction rates on social commerce platforms

Customer lifetime value (CLV): Increase CLV through personalized marketing and CRM / CDP management

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree

• Proven experience (2+ years) in digital media planning and execution.

• Proficiency in Meta ads, Google Ads, TikTok Ads, and other online advertising platforms.

• Strong analytical skills and experience with data analytics tools.• Ability to build and maintain dashboards for tracking performance metrics.

• Excellent collaboration and communication skills.

• Creative thinking with a focus on producing engaging and high-converting ad content.

• Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.

• Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

• Certifications in Digital Marketing Tools.

• Experience in the retail sector or cross-border commerce is preferred.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RU9 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive and attractive base salary

Quarterly + Yearly performance bonus (KPI)

Health & social insurance

Lunch allowance

Opportunities for career advancement and development in a young, fast-growing and dynamic environment

Receive Ru9 products as gift for every work anniversary

Special discount on products for company employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RU9

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin