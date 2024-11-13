Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH RU9 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RU9
- Hồ Chí Minh: 110 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Phường Thạnh Mỹ Lợi, Thủ Đức, Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities:
Media Planning and Execution (40%):
Develop and implement effective media plans to drive online sales.
Collaborate with the Performance Executive to optimize ad spend and targeting.
Traffic and Conversion Optimization (30%):
Analyze performance data to improve traffic and conversion rates.
Implement strategies across online platforms like Meta, Google Ads, TikTok, and more.
Collaboration (20%):
Work closely with digital and ecommerce teams to ensure cohesive strategies.
Coordinate with creative teams to develop compelling ad content.
Reporting and Analysis (10%):
Monitor campaign performance and prepare regular reports.
Provide insights and recommendations for continuous improvement.
KPIs:
Revenue growth: Drive revenue growth through performance marketing channels
Conversion rate: Optimize campaigns to improve conversion rates across all channels
Return on investment (ROI): Achieve a positive ROI on all campaigns
Engagement: Interaction rates on social commerce platforms
Customer lifetime value (CLV): Increase CLV through personalized marketing and CRM / CDP management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Proven experience (2+ years) in digital media planning and execution.
• Proficiency in Meta ads, Google Ads, TikTok Ads, and other online advertising platforms.
• Strong analytical skills and experience with data analytics tools.• Ability to build and maintain dashboards for tracking performance metrics.
• Excellent collaboration and communication skills.
• Creative thinking with a focus on producing engaging and high-converting ad content.
• Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.
• Ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
• Certifications in Digital Marketing Tools.
• Experience in the retail sector or cross-border commerce is preferred.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RU9 Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Quarterly + Yearly performance bonus (KPI)
Health & social insurance
Lunch allowance
Opportunities for career advancement and development in a young, fast-growing and dynamic environment
Receive Ru9 products as gift for every work anniversary
Special discount on products for company employees
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH RU9
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
