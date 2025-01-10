Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Roi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Roi Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/02/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Roi Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 1 Nguyễn Văn Kỉnh, Quận 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Assist in the development of the Brand Marketing Plan by developing an understanding of the drivers of brand growth and brand health and identifying key issues and opportunities;
- Lead innovation/ activation projects deployment and the integrated activity schedule to ensure consistency with Brand Key Vision and Brand Vision Plan including communication strategy;
- Monitor and evaluate brand performance to recommend, and execute appropriate ways to increase brand equity;
- Identify solutions and make recommendations to improve effectiveness based on performance monitor;
- Work closely with agencies (Advertising, Market Research, PR, etc.) to execute flawless brand experiences across touch points;
- Deliver specific brand projects as per brand plan, eg. co-branding with a major retailer;
- Monitor budget spend and provide timely communication to relevant stakeholders on overspend/ cash availability;
- Partner with different functions (Customer Development, Supply Chain & Finance) for on-going projects, competitors, budget phasing, media plan tracking.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor’s Degree with Marketing Background is an advantage;
- At least 3 years in Brand Marketing, Trade Marketing, Market Research in international companies;
- Strong business mindset, analytical power and good communication skills;
- Passion for growth and strong time management skills to work in a changeable environment, ability to manage workload and multiple projects;
- Open-minded, innovative and result-oriented;
- Fluent in English speaking and writing.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Roi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Work and receive training directly from the company's CEO & Board of Directors
- Competitive salary and bonus
- Fully participate in social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance according to State regulations.
- 12 days off/year.
- Young, dynamic, collaborative and development working environment
- Working hours: Monday to Saturday (9:30 a.m. - 6:30 a.m., 1 hour lunch break, Saturday - work from home)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Roi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Roi Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 28 Đường 18, KDC Ven Sông Tân Phong, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

