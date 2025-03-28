Tuyển Digital Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Bến Tre thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overview

The Product Development Manager will be responsible for driving innovation and product development within our coconut product range, focusing on creating new and improved products for the export market. This role encompasses the entire product lifecycle, from concept generation and formulation to process development, quality assurance, and launch support. The ideal candidate will possess a strong technical background, a passion for product innovation, and a deep understanding of food industry trends and export market requirements.

Key Responsibilities:

• New Product Development & Product Improvement:

o Lead the development of new and innovative coconut-based beverage and food products, including but not limited to coconut milk, coconut water, and virgin coconut oil.

o Continuously improve existing product formulations to enhance product quality, cost effectiveness, and consumer appeal.

o Stay abreast of consumer trends, competitor activities, and emerging technologies in the food and beverage industry, particularly within the coconut and health & wellness sectors, to

identify new product opportunities.