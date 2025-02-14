Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nam: Road No.4&5, Dong Van II Industrial Zone, Duy Tien District, Ha Nam Province, Thành phố Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Recruitment Executive will be responsible for: Talent Resourcing, Talent acquisition.
Recruitment Executive
• To build up a talent pool, candidate pool to ensure the availability of candidates for job vacancies;
• Support the HRM to ensure the plant is staffed with employees with the right level of competencies for the immediate and long term;
• Take lead in the recruitment process: checking the headcount budget, and availability of job description before job posting, sourcing, searching for candidates, prescreening, then coordination with hiring departments and participation in interviews and selection, offering the suitably qualified candidates to assume positions; check reference.
• Make analysis and reports on recruitment activities.
• Update candidate’s database.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience
Education: University
Education
Competencies:
Competencies
• Master the function and process of recruitment, personnel management, Employee relation.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
