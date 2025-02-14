Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Road No.4&5, Dong Van II Industrial Zone, Duy Tien District, Ha Nam Province, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Recruitment Executive will be responsible for: Talent Resourcing, Talent acquisition.
Recruitment Executive
• To build up a talent pool, candidate pool to ensure the availability of candidates for job vacancies;
• Support the HRM to ensure the plant is staffed with employees with the right level of competencies for the immediate and long term;
• Take lead in the recruitment process: checking the headcount budget, and availability of job description before job posting, sourcing, searching for candidates, prescreening, then coordination with hiring departments and participation in interviews and selection, offering the suitably qualified candidates to assume positions; check reference.
• Make analysis and reports on recruitment activities.
• Update candidate’s database.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: at least 05 year experienced in the same position
Experience
Education: University
Education
Competencies:
Competencies
• Master the function and process of recruitment, personnel management, Employee relation.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Khu Công Nghiệp Đồng Văn II, Phường Duy Minh, Thị xã Duy Tiên, Tỉnh Hà Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

