Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GENTHERM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Recruitment Executive will be responsible for: Talent Resourcing, Talent acquisition.

Recruitment Executive

• To build up a talent pool, candidate pool to ensure the availability of candidates for job vacancies;

• Support the HRM to ensure the plant is staffed with employees with the right level of competencies for the immediate and long term;

• Take lead in the recruitment process: checking the headcount budget, and availability of job description before job posting, sourcing, searching for candidates, prescreening, then coordination with hiring departments and participation in interviews and selection, offering the suitably qualified candidates to assume positions; check reference.

• Make analysis and reports on recruitment activities.

• Update candidate’s database.