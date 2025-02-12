Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Working location: Ha Noi

Travel to:

- Da Nang

- Hoi An

- Other as assigned

Objective:

Maintain and develop new partnerships, products and services for the Maazi Viet Nam to increase income, this includes:

• Food and beverage services;

• Event and Catering Services;

• Meet targets has been set

• Build and maintain relationships with customers and business partners.

Key Responsibilities:

• Implement the sale and marketing strategy to push up sales revenues of Maazi Restaurants.

• Approach tour companies, tour guide, trade agents and partners for direct sales of restaurant, catering and other services.

• Direct meeting with cooperate clients for joint venture and potential chance for partnership