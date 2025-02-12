Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Working location: Ha Noi
Travel to:
- Da Nang
- Hoi An
- Other as assigned
Objective:
Maintain and develop new partnerships, products and services for the Maazi Viet Nam to increase income, this includes:
• Food and beverage services;
• Event and Catering Services;
• Meet targets has been set
• Build and maintain relationships with customers and business partners.
Key Responsibilities:
• Implement the sale and marketing strategy to push up sales revenues of Maazi Restaurants.
• Approach tour companies, tour guide, trade agents and partners for direct sales of restaurant, catering and other services.
• Direct meeting with cooperate clients for joint venture and potential chance for partnership
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI