Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Working location: Ha Noi
Travel to:
- Da Nang
- Hoi An
- Other as assigned
Objective:
Maintain and develop new partnerships, products and services for the Maazi Viet Nam to increase income, this includes:
• Food and beverage services;
• Event and Catering Services;
• Meet targets has been set
• Build and maintain relationships with customers and business partners.
Key Responsibilities:
• Implement the sale and marketing strategy to push up sales revenues of Maazi Restaurants.
• Approach tour companies, tour guide, trade agents and partners for direct sales of restaurant, catering and other services.
• Direct meeting with cooperate clients for joint venture and potential chance for partnership

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Công Ty TNHH Maazi Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

