Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/04/2025
Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Toà nhà LK 1, 3 P. Nguyễn Văn Lộc, Khu đô thị Bắc Hà, Hà Đông, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Job Overall
Talent Acquisition Lead plays a crucial role in identifying, attracting, and retaining top-tier talent. This position is responsible for building and executing effective hiring strategies and developing a brand that attracts the best employees. This position will determine current staffing needs so the team can plan and conduct recruitment and selection processes like interviews and screening calls as well as create a recruitment pipeline. In addition to recruitment, talent acquisition lead works with human resource teams to retain employees.
II. Job Description
1. BUILD RECRUITMENT & SOURCING STRATEGIES
- Consult with business/functional leaders to implement recruitment and sourcing strategies, establish priorities, and ensure alignment with delivering business/functional and HR goals
- Understand and remain aware of industry and market trends, and how they affect sourcing, attraction, and retention of talent
2. PROVIDE FULL CYCLE RECRUITING SERVICES & MANAGE TA RESOURCES
- Manage TA resources to deliver strategic activities such as market analysis, talent mapping, candidate pipelining, diversity recruiting, labor market intelligence, metrics, and analytics

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Trên 5000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính: TP. Hải Dương và các VP khác tại Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, HCM

