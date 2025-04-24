Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thời Trang Yody làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Overall

Talent Acquisition Lead plays a crucial role in identifying, attracting, and retaining top-tier talent. This position is responsible for building and executing effective hiring strategies and developing a brand that attracts the best employees. This position will determine current staffing needs so the team can plan and conduct recruitment and selection processes like interviews and screening calls as well as create a recruitment pipeline. In addition to recruitment, talent acquisition lead works with human resource teams to retain employees.

II. Job Description

1. BUILD RECRUITMENT & SOURCING STRATEGIES

- Consult with business/functional leaders to implement recruitment and sourcing strategies, establish priorities, and ensure alignment with delivering business/functional and HR goals

- Understand and remain aware of industry and market trends, and how they affect sourcing, attraction, and retention of talent

2. PROVIDE FULL CYCLE RECRUITING SERVICES & MANAGE TA RESOURCES

- Manage TA resources to deliver strategic activities such as market analysis, talent mapping, candidate pipelining, diversity recruiting, labor market intelligence, metrics, and analytics