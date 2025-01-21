Tuyển Digital Marketing CJ Gemadept Logistics làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CJ Gemadept Logistics
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
CJ Gemadept Logistics

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CJ Gemadept Logistics

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: CJ Tower – 6 Le Thanh Ton, Dist 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Opportunity management & grow through new biz:
• Identify & engage prospective partners to form strategic relationships.
• development & negotiation of commercial framework and KPI’s.
• Develop & delivery plans & solution focusing on growth and managing new biz pipeline.
2. Pipeline Management:
• Maintain & report pipeline updates to all stake holders.
• Ensure accuracy of information on CRM database.
3. Target opportunities & win new contract:
• Target potential customers through market research and knowledge and manage pipeline.
• Develop network through CJ GMD BU’s and industry leaders to as another avenue for prospecting
• Conduct pricing, develop proposal for new biz to achieve new sales KPIs.
• RFQ management and coordination of business solution & operation teams.
• Create value proposition, client presentation to maximize the account’s profit and revenue (for new
biz, new customers)
• Negotiate key contract clauses and engaging legal teams in the process.
• Be the customer’s consultant in finding win-win solution in where CJ GMD Logistics value can be
added.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CJ Gemadept Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CJ Gemadept Logistics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CJ Gemadept Logistics

CJ Gemadept Logistics

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, Số 6 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TP. HCM

