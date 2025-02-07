Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty Tnhh Năng lượng Gelex Ninh Thuận làm việc tại Ninh Thuận thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty Tnhh Năng lượng Gelex Ninh Thuận
- Ninh Thuận: Sơn Hải, Phước Dinh, Huyện Thuận Nam, tỉnh Ninh Thuận, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Purpose and Scope
This position is responsible for managing and performing accounting, financial, administrative. The main goal is to ensure that the company's financial activities are accurately recorded and legally compliant, while efficiently managing administrative to support the overall operations of the company.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
1. Prepare and submit tax declarations (VAT, CIT, PIT, contractor taxes) for approval by the chief accountant.
2. Record income, expenses, depreciation, fixed assets, accounts receivable, and payments.
3. Maintain and store accounting books, invoices, vouchers, and ensure compliance with legal requirements.
4. Prepare payment documents, issue invoices, and track accounts receivable.
5. Conduct asset inventory and verify expense payments.
6. Report and provide financial advice to the chief accountant.
7. Coordinate and manage employee insurance benefits.
8. Support for HR tasks (PIT finalization, etc).
9. Store and manage human resources administrative records.
10. Organize and store documents for projects and the company.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Tnhh Năng lượng Gelex Ninh Thuận Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Tnhh Năng lượng Gelex Ninh Thuận
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
