Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2 USD

Mức lương 1,000 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển Chưa cập nhật Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Vinhomes West Point, Pham Hung Street, Me Tri Ward, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD

Deploy web apps with modern technologies (JavaScript/HTML5/CSS3, etc.) and frameworks (ReactJS)

Enhance the performance of existing products

Build architecture and design new features, new products

Research new technologies to apply in current and future projects

Perform security and performance analysis

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

Have experience working in the Blockchain with Ethereum JS library (Ethers.js, Web3.js), ...

Understanding and working with REST API

Able to work with a team as well as independently.

Have the spirit and responsibility with the assigned work.

Be proactive in work to ensure deadlines as well as product quality.

Have good English skills (reading skills are required)

Nice to have:

Good background knowledge: algorithms, problem solving, OOP, design pattern

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Development opportunities:

Working in an environment with talented engineers who have experience in developing products in the field of Fintech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies.

Take a key role in building the project from the very beginning;

Technical and professional training throughout the working process.

Remuneration:

Earn up to $2000, 13th-month bonus, performance bonus according to the company's business situation.

Flexible working hours: 9:00-18:30 Monday-Friday, 1h30-minute lunch break

Labor contract and all benefits prescribed by the state (pay social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance);

16 days leave, 4 days sick leave with full salary;

PVI Healthcare Insurance;

Annual health check at a reputable hospital;

Equipment for work;

Daily lunch, happy hour every Thursday, and monthly team outing;

Chillax office with gym, swimming pool, free snacks & drink all day;

Travel - vacation at least once a year at domestic and international 5-star resorts;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS

