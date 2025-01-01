Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2 USD

Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2 USD

CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 01/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/01/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS

Frontend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS

Mức lương
1,000 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
Chưa cập nhật
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Vinhomes West Point, Pham Hung Street, Me Tri Ward, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi, Nam Từ Liêm, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD

Deploy web apps with modern technologies (JavaScript/HTML5/CSS3, etc.) and frameworks (ReactJS)
Enhance the performance of existing products
Build architecture and design new features, new products
Research new technologies to apply in current and future projects
Perform security and performance analysis

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:
Have experience working in the Blockchain with Ethereum JS library (Ethers.js, Web3.js), ...
Understanding and working with REST API
Able to work with a team as well as independently.
Have the spirit and responsibility with the assigned work.
Be proactive in work to ensure deadlines as well as product quality.
Have good English skills (reading skills are required)
Nice to have:
Good background knowledge: algorithms, problem solving, OOP, design pattern

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Development opportunities:
Working in an environment with talented engineers who have experience in developing products in the field of Fintech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies.
Take a key role in building the project from the very beginning;
Technical and professional training throughout the working process.
Remuneration:
Earn up to $2000, 13th-month bonus, performance bonus according to the company's business situation.
Flexible working hours: 9:00-18:30 Monday-Friday, 1h30-minute lunch break
Labor contract and all benefits prescribed by the state (pay social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance);
16 days leave, 4 days sick leave with full salary;
PVI Healthcare Insurance;
Annual health check at a reputable hospital;
Equipment for work;
Daily lunch, happy hour every Thursday, and monthly team outing;
Chillax office with gym, swimming pool, free snacks & drink all day;
Travel - vacation at least once a year at domestic and international 5-star resorts;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS

CÔNG TY TNHH BULL LABS

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Vinhomes West Point, Pham Hung Street, Me Tri Ward, Nam Tu Liem, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-frontend-developer-thu-nhap-1-000-2-000-usd-tai-ha-noi-job273909
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông & Giải pháp số MTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông & Giải pháp số MTS
10 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 1 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ SellerSmith
1 - 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH VKX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH VKX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Open Reach Tech Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Open Reach Tech Hanoi
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer SAPP Academy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 33 Triệu SAPP Academy
13 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SCUTI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SCUTI
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông IRIS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông IRIS Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIKINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIKINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ BLUESTARS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ BLUESTARS VIỆT NAM
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần TechLead làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần TechLead
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGroup làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần GoGroup
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông IRIS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông IRIS Pro Company
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu XIPAT FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS COMPANY LIMITED
10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THEINFITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THEINFITECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ KATECH - VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ KATECH - VIỆT NAM
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ TDA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ TDA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN RENCITY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN RENCITY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HTI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ HTI
Tới 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty TNHH Bitu Việt Nam
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Funtap làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Funtap
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TECHLAB
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm