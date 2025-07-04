Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/07/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Frontend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

● Collaborate with other team members on projects
● Develop and maintain web services and interfaces
● Build web applications with web development best practices
● Work with back-end developers to integrate UI components with APIs and databases
● Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical requirements or
UX design
● Transform app designs into front-end code using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React JS
with CSS framework (Tailwind or Bootstrap)
● Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
● Perform tests, troubleshoot, and fix bugs or other coding issues
● Technical Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation
for development, deployment, and operational processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● At least 6 years in front-end development, in which 4 years with NextJS
● Knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript to develop modern, responsive, and cross-browser-compatible websites.
● Ability to read and understand PHP code (nice to have).
● Ability to write clean, proper coding.
● English skills: able to speak, and with good reading and writing abilities.
● Ability to collaborate with teams and stakeholders to derive options and solutions to various problems.
● Ability to plan, prioritize, and effectively manage multiple tasks to achieve objectives.
● Ability to stay proactive, updated, and adapt to the latest technological advances, innovations, and changes.
● Demonstrated ability to work effectively both independently and as a collaborative member of a team.
● Excellent communication, problem-solving, and logical thinking skills.
● Proactive, open-minded with a “can-do” attitude.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary from probationary period.
Attractive salary package (negotiable in the interview)
Health Insurance provided (Premium package)
24 paid days off.
Occasional Gifts (birthday, women\'s day, etc.)
Yearly learning budget.
Yearly Position Level Assessments

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 7, Epic Tower, Ngõ 19, phố Duy Tân, P. Mỹ Đình, Q. Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-frontend-developer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job361426
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC
Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Tới 1,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Dịch Vụ và Phát Triển Công Nghệ Beae Việt Nam
2 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm