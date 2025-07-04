Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Ngõ 19 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

● Collaborate with other team members on projects

● Develop and maintain web services and interfaces

● Build web applications with web development best practices

● Work with back-end developers to integrate UI components with APIs and databases

● Gather and refine specifications and requirements based on technical requirements or

UX design

● Transform app designs into front-end code using HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React JS

with CSS framework (Tailwind or Bootstrap)

● Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications

● Perform tests, troubleshoot, and fix bugs or other coding issues

● Technical Documentation: Create and maintain comprehensive technical documentation

for development, deployment, and operational processes.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● At least 6 years in front-end development, in which 4 years with NextJS

● Knowledge of HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and TypeScript to develop modern, responsive, and cross-browser-compatible websites.

● Ability to read and understand PHP code (nice to have).

● Ability to write clean, proper coding.

● English skills: able to speak, and with good reading and writing abilities.

● Ability to collaborate with teams and stakeholders to derive options and solutions to various problems.

● Ability to plan, prioritize, and effectively manage multiple tasks to achieve objectives.

● Ability to stay proactive, updated, and adapt to the latest technological advances, innovations, and changes.

● Demonstrated ability to work effectively both independently and as a collaborative member of a team.

● Excellent communication, problem-solving, and logical thinking skills.

● Proactive, open-minded with a “can-do” attitude.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

100% salary from probationary period.

Attractive salary package (negotiable in the interview)

Health Insurance provided (Premium package)

24 paid days off.

Occasional Gifts (birthday, women\'s day, etc.)

Yearly learning budget.

Yearly Position Level Assessments

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SOFTFLEX LLC

