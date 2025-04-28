Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 15 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 178/9 Phan Van Han, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu

Develop new user-facing features using ReactJS;

Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use;

Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code;

Optimize components for maximum performance across a variety of web-capable devices and browsers;

Participate in professional development activities to enhance skills and knowledge.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor\'s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field;

2–3 years of experience working with ReactJS in a similar role;

Good understanding of modern JavaScript (ES6+), including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model;

Solid knowledge of React.js core concepts such as component lifecycle and state management (Redux or Flux);

Ability to build reusable components and translate UI/UX designs into clean, maintainable, and responsive code;

Experience in optimizing component performance across browsers and devices;

Hands-on experience with RESTful APIs and authentication mechanisms (e.g., JWT);

Familiarity with front-end tooling and workflows such as Webpack, Babel, and Git;

Willingness to work onsite at the client’s company;

Available to onboard immediately.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 15.000.000 - 18.000.000 VND gross per month (depending on skills and experience)

Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law.

12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.

Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY

