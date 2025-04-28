Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
Mức lương
15 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 178/9 Phan Van Han, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu
Develop new user-facing features using ReactJS;
Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use;
Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality code;
Optimize components for maximum performance across a variety of web-capable devices and browsers;
Participate in professional development activities to enhance skills and knowledge.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor\'s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field;
2–3 years of experience working with ReactJS in a similar role;
Good understanding of modern JavaScript (ES6+), including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model;
Solid knowledge of React.js core concepts such as component lifecycle and state management (Redux or Flux);
Ability to build reusable components and translate UI/UX designs into clean, maintainable, and responsive code;
Experience in optimizing component performance across browsers and devices;
Hands-on experience with RESTful APIs and authentication mechanisms (e.g., JWT);
Familiarity with front-end tooling and workflows such as Webpack, Babel, and Git;
Willingness to work onsite at the client’s company;
Available to onboard immediately.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: 15.000.000 - 18.000.000 VND gross per month (depending on skills and experience)
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law.
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
