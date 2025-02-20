Tuyển Game Design Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Tuyển Game Design Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Navigos Search

Game Design

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Design Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Đến 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Design Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD

Key Responsibilities
• Design and document game speciﬁcations and plans.
• Collaborate with team members to ensure clarity in project goals and timelines.
• Act as a liaison between di erent teams throughout the project lifecycle.
• Create and manage data using spreadsheets and relevant tools.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education: Bachelor’s degree (preferably with study experience in Japan).
• Language: Proficient in Japanese (N2 - N1 level).
• Interest: Strong interest in anime, manga, and gaming.
• Experience:
o Prior work experience using Japanese in a professional setting.
o Familiarity with various game genres, especially Japanese games.
• Skills:
o Computer skills, particularly in data processing and Excel.
o Understanding of Unity and related game development tools.
o Strong communication skills to explain project logic and progress to team members.
o Proactive, flexible, and capable of working effectively in a team.

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-game-design-thu-nhap-toi-1-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job317396
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Xem nhiều hơn right
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 2 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội 40 - 60 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AIT
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AIT
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Insgame
Tuyển Game Design Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Insgame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Insgame
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BBOLD JSC
Tuyển Game Design BBOLD JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
BBOLD JSC
Hạn nộp: 22/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WEE
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WEE
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI WIINVENT
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI WIINVENT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI WIINVENT
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH
Hạn nộp: 20/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Volio Việt Nam
Tuyển Game Design Công ty TNHH Volio Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Volio Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Miracle Labs
Tuyển Game Design Công ty Cổ phần Miracle Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Miracle Labs
Hạn nộp: 13/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SABO GAME
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SABO GAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SABO GAME
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AIT
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AIT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AIT
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Insgame
Tuyển Game Design Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Insgame làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 5 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Insgame
Hạn nộp: 03/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 4 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BBOLD JSC
Tuyển Game Design BBOLD JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
BBOLD JSC
Hạn nộp: 22/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WEE
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WEE
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI WIINVENT
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI WIINVENT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI WIINVENT
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 3 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BLACKGEMS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 17/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 1 - 3 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ PHẦN MỀM LUTECH
Hạn nộp: 20/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Volio Việt Nam
Tuyển Game Design Công ty TNHH Volio Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Volio Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Miracle Labs
Tuyển Game Design Công ty Cổ phần Miracle Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Miracle Labs
Hạn nộp: 13/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SABO GAME
Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SABO GAME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN SABO GAME
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Game Design CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Game Design Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD Navigos Search
Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm