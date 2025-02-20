Tuyển Game Design Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Mức lương Đến 1,500 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Game Design Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD

Key Responsibilities

• Design and document game speciﬁcations and plans.

• Collaborate with team members to ensure clarity in project goals and timelines.

• Act as a liaison between di erent teams throughout the project lifecycle.

• Create and manage data using spreadsheets and relevant tools.

Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education: Bachelor’s degree (preferably with study experience in Japan).

• Language: Proficient in Japanese (N2 - N1 level).

• Interest: Strong interest in anime, manga, and gaming.

• Experience:

o Prior work experience using Japanese in a professional setting.

o Familiarity with various game genres, especially Japanese games.

• Skills:

o Computer skills, particularly in data processing and Excel.

o Understanding of Unity and related game development tools.

o Strong communication skills to explain project logic and progress to team members.

o Proactive, flexible, and capable of working effectively in a team.

