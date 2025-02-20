Tuyển Game Design Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Game Design Tại Navigos Search
Mức lương
Đến 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Game Design Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD
Key Responsibilities
• Design and document game speciﬁcations and plans.
• Collaborate with team members to ensure clarity in project goals and timelines.
• Act as a liaison between di erent teams throughout the project lifecycle.
• Create and manage data using spreadsheets and relevant tools.
Với Mức Lương Đến 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Education: Bachelor’s degree (preferably with study experience in Japan).
• Language: Proficient in Japanese (N2 - N1 level).
• Interest: Strong interest in anime, manga, and gaming.
• Experience:
o Prior work experience using Japanese in a professional setting.
o Familiarity with various game genres, especially Japanese games.
• Skills:
o Computer skills, particularly in data processing and Excel.
o Understanding of Unity and related game development tools.
o Strong communication skills to explain project logic and progress to team members.
o Proactive, flexible, and capable of working effectively in a team.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI