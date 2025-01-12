Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/02/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company

Giám đốc nhân sự

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 16 Trịnh Hoài Đức, Quận 5, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Human Resources Manager/ Director is responsible for all areas of human resources, including recruitment, training & development, compensation & benefits, and employee relations. The Human Resources Manager/ Director will perform a full range of duties, including but not limited to:
Develop and implement human resources strategies and initiatives that align with the company's mission, vision, and strategic goals.
Collaborate with functional department heads to identify human resources priorities and align human resources strategies with business objectives.
Monitor the recruitment process and ensure provide qualified candidates.
Build and develop the employer brand.
Build and manage the group's reward system to motivate and recognize employees' contributions, create cohesion and improve employee productivity.
Establish transparent and fair reward criteria and processes to ensure employees are evaluated and rewarded appropriately.
Implement the Company's reward and competition programs.
Develop capacity standards for positions in the organization, ensuring consistency with the Company's development strategy.
Implement a periodic capacity assessment process for all employees, ensuring objectivity and effectiveness in developing individual and organizational capacity.
Develop and improve capacity assessment tools and methods to support the assessment process accurately and transparently.
Develop succession management and personnel rotation policies to ensure development of future leaders.
Implement procedures for appointment, personnel rotation, monitor and evaluate succession planning, ensuring the sustainable development of the Company.
Develop plans and organize the implementation of corporate cultural activities to maintain and develop corporate cultural values.
Participate in the process of communicating the Group's cultural values through various way and communication channels.
Build a cultural environment, organize control and evaluation to encourage employees to behave according to cultural values.
Proactively connect and coordinate with departments/divisions to implement programs and events in line with the general development orientation of Corporate Culture.
Review and summarize training needs of departments and develop training plans.
Coordinate with trainers to ensure the suitability of documents, curriculum, and trainees.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree or higher.
At least 05 years of experience in a similar position, priority is given to candidates with experience working in foreign companies, consumer goods industry.
Experience in building a system for capacity assessment, salary and bonus and human resource development.
Ability to analyze and think strategically.
Communicate fluently and information transmission skills
Problem solving and change management skills

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thời gian làm việc: Theo giờ hành chánh từ thứ 2 đến thứ 7 (riêng ngày thứ 7 của hai tuần giữa tháng được nghỉ ngày thứ 7).
Phụ cấp cơm trưa 30,000 đồng/ngày.
Ký HĐLĐ và tham gia đầy đủ các chế độ của luật lao động (BHXH, BHYT, BHTN, phép năm, lễ tết...)
Thưởng các ngày Lễ đặc biệt trong năm theo quy định.
Hưởng các chế độ phúc lợi khác của công ty: công tác phí, tiền cơm trưa, xe công tác, đồng phục, nghỉ mát, khám sức khỏe,...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BÌNH TÂY (BITEX) Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 16 Trịnh Hoài Đức, Phường 13, Quận 5, Tp. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-giam-doc-nhan-su-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job278097
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ VIỆT HỒNG
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ VIỆT HỒNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ VIỆT HỒNG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỢ VIỀNG FOOD
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỢ VIỀNG FOOD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỢ VIỀNG FOOD
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN NAM LAND
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN NAM LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN NAM LAND
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Haplast
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự Công ty cổ phần Haplast làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Haplast
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại và xây dựng Hải Phong
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại và xây dựng Hải Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại và xây dựng Hải Phong
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SADIPHA
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SADIPHA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SADIPHA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YK PLUSH TOY
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH YK PLUSH TOY làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YK PLUSH TOY
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAISHING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAISHING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAISHING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/06/2025
Hải Phòng Hải Dương Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Miza Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự Công ty Cổ phần Miza Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Miza Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 22 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Renrui Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Experience Renrui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 25 Triệu
Renrui Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ ĐIỆN FIS
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THE ONE 5
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Carpla Service Đông Nam Bộ
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Bình Phước Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025
Bắc Giang Bắc Ninh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HEIZKA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ VIỆT HỒNG
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ VIỆT HỒNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUỐC TẾ VIỆT HỒNG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỢ VIỀNG FOOD
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỢ VIỀNG FOOD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỢ VIỀNG FOOD
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN NAM LAND
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN NAM LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN NAM LAND
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Haplast
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự Công ty cổ phần Haplast làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Haplast
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hưng Yên Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại và xây dựng Hải Phong
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại và xây dựng Hải Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư thương mại và xây dựng Hải Phong
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SADIPHA
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SADIPHA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SADIPHA
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 2 USD
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YK PLUSH TOY
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH YK PLUSH TOY làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YK PLUSH TOY
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAISHING VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAISHING VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PAISHING VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 23/06/2025
Hải Phòng Hải Dương Đã hết hạn 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Miza Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự Công ty Cổ phần Miza Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 22 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Miza Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 22 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 2 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN MICC
15 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Giám đốc nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN NAM LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ TƯ VẤN NAM LAND
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm