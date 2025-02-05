Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại LF Global Tech
Mức lương
2 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, P24, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu
• Research Flutter technologies
• Directly participate in developing software features and functionalities
• Perform other tasks as assigned
Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Final-year students preparing for graduation or recent graduates in IT, Computer Science, or related fields
• Basic knowledge of Flutter and Dart
• Familiarity with iOS/Android and RESTful APIs
• Ability to work independently and in teams
• Proficient in English technical vocabulary and reading technical documents
• Commitment to ensuring the required working hours
• Professional work ethic: Punctuality, attendance tracking, appropriate dress code, and compliance with company regulations
Tại LF Global Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LF Global Tech
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
