Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation LF Global Tech làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 2 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 19 Đinh Bộ Lĩnh, P24, Bình Thạnh, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu

• Research Flutter technologies

• Directly participate in developing software features and functionalities

• Perform other tasks as assigned

Với Mức Lương 2 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Final-year students preparing for graduation or recent graduates in IT, Computer Science, or related fields

• Basic knowledge of Flutter and Dart

• Familiarity with iOS/Android and RESTful APIs

• Ability to work independently and in teams

• Proficient in English technical vocabulary and reading technical documents

• Commitment to ensuring the required working hours

• Professional work ethic: Punctuality, attendance tracking, appropriate dress code, and compliance with company regulations

Tại LF Global Tech Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại LF Global Tech

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin