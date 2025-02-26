Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Athena Studio làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

***Game artist (80%):

• Designing with the user experience in mind.

• Liaising between developer and game planner.

• Adhering to the production schedule.

• Research & keep updated with new art genres, themes, styles, and trends.

• Create & follow up Art Direction for games.

• Curating and cataloging the asset library of the team.

• Sketching concept designs and key elements of the visual style.

• Design game logo, banner, poster, store kit, and end card with various sizes.

• Design game concept, game screens with art assets, optimize size, and import into Unity.

• Brainstorm with the team and contribute ideas to development.

***3d Modeling (20%):

• Working with Game Designer to plan a schedule.

• Be able to use Blender (or other 3d tools) to create simple models.

• Liaising with Dev teams on the scope of modeling import to unity.

• Be able to use Unity or be willing to learn to use Unity for 3d works.

• Porting finished art to Unity, ensuring the final art runs to full visual resolution.

• Working within the limits of Unity, curating file sizes, and loading speeds.