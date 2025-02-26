Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Athena Studio làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Athena Studio
- Hồ Chí Minh: Olympus Building, 40A Lam Son, Ward 2, Tan Binh district, Ho Chi Minh city.
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
***Game artist (80%):
• Designing with the user experience in mind.
• Liaising between developer and game planner.
• Adhering to the production schedule.
• Research & keep updated with new art genres, themes, styles, and trends.
• Create & follow up Art Direction for games.
• Curating and cataloging the asset library of the team.
• Sketching concept designs and key elements of the visual style.
• Design game logo, banner, poster, store kit, and end card with various sizes.
• Design game concept, game screens with art assets, optimize size, and import into Unity.
• Brainstorm with the team and contribute ideas to development.
***3d Modeling (20%):
• Working with Game Designer to plan a schedule.
• Be able to use Blender (or other 3d tools) to create simple models.
• Liaising with Dev teams on the scope of modeling import to unity.
• Be able to use Unity or be willing to learn to use Unity for 3d works.
• Porting finished art to Unity, ensuring the final art runs to full visual resolution.
• Working within the limits of Unity, curating file sizes, and loading speeds.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Athena Studio Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Athena Studio
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI