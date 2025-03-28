Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
- Đồng Nai: Long Thành, Đồng Nai, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Document handling:
o Issue Certificate of Employment.
o Support on preparing Labor contract, Appendix.
o Collect and manage employee documents.
o Fill personal documents and transform to digital.
• Support on-site service:
o Deliver & receive employee’s documents related to personal document/ tax/ insurance/ labor contract.
o Maintain employee’s document tracking status.
o Provide onsite consultancy to employees.
• On-boarding process:
o Collect bank account information for payroll.
o Conduct training session for new joiners.
o Manage the status of personal file & provide consultancy to employees.
o Cooperate with relevant parties in terms of data consolidation for payroll process.
• Other tasks assigned by supervisors.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI