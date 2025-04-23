Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Thornton Tomasetti Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Thornton Tomasetti is seeking multiple talented Steel Connection Design Engineers for its Vietnam office.

Thornton Tomasetti applies engineering and scientific principles to solve the world’s challenges. An independent organization of creative thinkers and innovative doers collaborating from offices worldwide, our mission is to bring our clients’ ideas to life and in the process, lay the groundwork for a better, more resilient future. We provide support and opportunities to our employees to achieve their full potential and cultivate a rewarding career.

Our Construction Engineering Practice leverages our core Structural Engineering expertise to meet the engineering needs of our contractor, steel fabricator, and erector clients. We provide connection design, erection engineering, contractor support engineering, and the design of structures delegated to the contractor. We also partner with contractors and sub-contractors to provide value engineering ideas and perform structural design on design-build projects.

The Role

We have many opportunities for multiple talented Steel Connection Design Engineers to join our Construction Engineering Practice. Candidates in this role will be exposed to medium to large size steel projects such as cultural buildings, office buildings, health care and research facilities, stadiums and arenas.