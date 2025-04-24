Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Adu Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Adu Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: 13
- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh Str, Ward 8, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC.
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Position: Design Development Architect or Draftsman
Department: Arch & Interior Design
Department
Responsibilities: will be responsible for preparing accurate 2D drawings, shop drawings, and layout plans for interior design projects in alignment with design concepts and technical requirements.
Responsibilities:
- Making 2D CAD drawings, shop drawings, and as-built drawings based on design concepts.
- Assist in creating design development drawings such as detail layout plans, architectural detail drawings, interior drawings.
- Ensure all drawings meet project requirements, specifications, and standards.
- Coordinate with contractors and vendors when necessary to clarify drawings or details.
- Maintain organized records of drawings and version control.
- Support the site team with drawing-related issues during construction or installation.
- Other tasks will be assigned by the Manager and Director.
Note: We only consider the candidates attached the PORTFOLIO in the application
