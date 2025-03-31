Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Gigable.com // Elite Growth làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Elite Growth

Elite Growth is a results-driven marketing and sales agency that partners with global clients to scale their brand, generate leads, and close deals. We deliver full-funnel growth strategies through sharp messaging, eye-catching design, and high-converting campaigns. Our team is made up of strategists, designers, marketers, and sales pros who live for performance and creativity.

We\'re looking for a versatile and creative Graphic Designer who can take ideas and strategies and bring them to life visually—across brand, digital, social, and sales collateral.

What You’ll Do

As our Graphic Designer, you’ll work closely with the Strategic Marketing Lead and content teams to design engaging, strategic assets that support client goals.

Here’s a look at what you’ll be responsible for:

• Create compelling and on-brand graphics for websites, social media, email campaigns, pitch decks, ads, landing pages, and more.

• Collaborate with strategists and content writers to visually bring campaigns to life across various platforms.

• Ensure all deliverables meet brand standards and elevate client messaging.

• Translate data and insights into clean, scannable visuals (infographics, charts, reports).

• Edit and repurpose content for different channels (Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, websites, etc.)