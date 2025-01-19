Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Aux Cloud Commerce (Vietnam) Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

You will play a pivotal role in shaping our brand identity and delivering creative assets across all platforms. We are seeking a versatile, fast-working, and detail-oriented designer proficient in industry-standard design tools. Your work will encompass in various touchpoints, including branding, marketing campaigns, and events, ensuring that our visuals captivate and communicate effectively with our target audience.

3. Key Responsibilities

Brand Development

• Develop and maintain a cohesive visual identity for the company, ensuring consistency across all platforms.

• Create unique and innovative designs that align with our brand’s vision and messaging.

Marketing & Communication Assets

• Translate complex ideas into visually appealing and easy-to-understand graphics.

• Design print and digital marketing materials, including brochures, banners, posters, digital signage, promotional materials, social media graphics, and digital campaigns, etc.

• Define the standard materials for each asset and control the quality of production to ensure the requirements are met.

• Assist in creating 2D assets for the website, app interfaces, and online experiences.

Collaborative Projects