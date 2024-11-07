Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN
- Hà Nội: 2 Ngõ 79 Lưu Quang Vũ, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế
Vinlash is powered by the innovation and drive of Vietnam’s youth, dedicated to showcasing the high-quality products crafted by our nation’s artisans to a global audience. Our aim is to ensure that the hard work and value created by our farmers, workers, and craftsmen are recognized and celebrated worldwide, bringing greater value and appreciation to their efforts.
We are eager to connect with young individuals who share our vision and possess the determination and agility needed to bring these goals to life. By joining us, you become part of a movement that values not just the products we create but also the stories and people behind them.
Above all, we understand the importance of a nurturing and supportive environment where your talents can thrive. At Vinlash, you’ll find a space that encourages self-expression and skill development, without boundaries, enabling you to grow both personally and professionally as you contribute to our shared objectives.
Job Brief:
At Vinlash, sales are more than simply making quick sales and processing customer orders. We place a strong emphasis on understanding our customers, comprehending the pains, business goals and objectives of our partner businesses, and providing the best solutions to support their needs.
At Vinlash, sales is not solely focused on price competition. We highly value the quality of our products and take pride in the meticulous craftsmanship of each lash and fan lash created by our skilled artisans. The exceptional product quality we deliver is something we are truly proud of.
At Vinlash, sales extends beyond the first order. We firmly believe in fostering long-term partnerships and delivering consistent value to our partners. As a result, our sales team actively collaborates with all departments, closely monitoring each production process to ensure that customer orders are of superior quality and delivered promptly.
At Vinlash, sales is not about merely maintaining comfortable relationships with existing customers. We continually research new trends and constantly strive to progress, expanding our customer base. Our mission is to introduce more Vietnamese products to the world, thereby contributing to the economic development and enhancing the lives of our workers and artisans.
Responsibilities:
Be responsible for the sales strategies and sales targets of the international market
Propose sales strategies/ action plans and implement them to achieve the sales targets (monthly/quarterly/yearly) by developing the existing customers and exploiting new markets/ new customers
Create and growth customer networks, customers data
Build and implement sales process and policies
Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers and new potential customers
Coordinate with relevant departments to identity customer’s requirements, develop and fulfill orders, ensure deadlines required by clients, solve issues (if any)
Develop and follow after-sales service
Analyze market situations, sales performance, market trends, etc. to identify opportunities and challenges, and understand unmet needs to expand business.
Yêu Cầu Công Việc
Methodical approach combined with creativity, determination and persistence
Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills
Flexibility and adaptability to change
A desire to learn and grow in the sales, commercial field
Experience: 1-3 years in international sales area
Solid and demonstrated knowledge of the import-export industry (eyelash/hair/beauty/garment/coffee is preferred)
Great negotiation, consultative and relationship management skills
Strong relationship building
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Data-informed, geared towards work efficiency.
Opportunity to develop into a key-member in the future.
Attractive salary up on ability
Attractive sales bonus, bonuses for the 13th and 14th months
Receive full benefits according to the Labor Law (social insurance, health insurance, annual leave, national Holiday/Tet Bonus, ...)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
