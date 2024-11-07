Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN

Kinh doanh quốc tế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN

Mức lương
15 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 2 Ngõ 79 Lưu Quang Vũ, Trung Hoà, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu

Vinlash is powered by the innovation and drive of Vietnam’s youth, dedicated to showcasing the high-quality products crafted by our nation’s artisans to a global audience. Our aim is to ensure that the hard work and value created by our farmers, workers, and craftsmen are recognized and celebrated worldwide, bringing greater value and appreciation to their efforts.
We are eager to connect with young individuals who share our vision and possess the determination and agility needed to bring these goals to life. By joining us, you become part of a movement that values not just the products we create but also the stories and people behind them.
Above all, we understand the importance of a nurturing and supportive environment where your talents can thrive. At Vinlash, you’ll find a space that encourages self-expression and skill development, without boundaries, enabling you to grow both personally and professionally as you contribute to our shared objectives.
Job Brief:
At Vinlash, sales are more than simply making quick sales and processing customer orders. We place a strong emphasis on understanding our customers, comprehending the pains, business goals and objectives of our partner businesses, and providing the best solutions to support their needs.
At Vinlash, sales is not solely focused on price competition. We highly value the quality of our products and take pride in the meticulous craftsmanship of each lash and fan lash created by our skilled artisans. The exceptional product quality we deliver is something we are truly proud of.
At Vinlash, sales extends beyond the first order. We firmly believe in fostering long-term partnerships and delivering consistent value to our partners. As a result, our sales team actively collaborates with all departments, closely monitoring each production process to ensure that customer orders are of superior quality and delivered promptly.
At Vinlash, sales is not about merely maintaining comfortable relationships with existing customers. We continually research new trends and constantly strive to progress, expanding our customer base. Our mission is to introduce more Vietnamese products to the world, thereby contributing to the economic development and enhancing the lives of our workers and artisans.
Responsibilities:
Be responsible for the sales strategies and sales targets of the international market
Propose sales strategies/ action plans and implement them to achieve the sales targets (monthly/quarterly/yearly) by developing the existing customers and exploiting new markets/ new customers
Create and growth customer networks, customers data
Build and implement sales process and policies
Maintain and develop relationships with existing customers and new potential customers
Coordinate with relevant departments to identity customer’s requirements, develop and fulfill orders, ensure deadlines required by clients, solve issues (if any)
Develop and follow after-sales service
Analyze market situations, sales performance, market trends, etc. to identify opportunities and challenges, and understand unmet needs to expand business.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Take ownership, have the ability to self-study, research and come up with solutions, take initiative in work
Methodical approach combined with creativity, determination and persistence
Strong problem-solving and decision-making skills
Flexibility and adaptability to change
A desire to learn and grow in the sales, commercial field
Experience: 1-3 years in international sales area
Solid and demonstrated knowledge of the import-export industry (eyelash/hair/beauty/garment/coffee is preferred)
Great negotiation, consultative and relationship management skills
Strong relationship building

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An open working environment, creating space for employees to learn and develop themselves.
Data-informed, geared towards work efficiency.
Opportunity to develop into a key-member in the future.
Attractive salary up on ability
Attractive sales bonus, bonuses for the 13th and 14th months
Receive full benefits according to the Labor Law (social insurance, health insurance, annual leave, national Holiday/Tet Bonus, ...)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN

CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hong Kong Tower, 243A Đê La Thành, Láng Thượng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-international-sales-thu-nhap-15-30-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job245343
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DAS LA VIE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DAS LA VIE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 15/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Hạn nộp: 22/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco)
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công Ty CP TM&DV Chuyển Phát Nhanh Tân Sơn Nhất (Tasetco)
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ EHOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Tuyên Quang thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cơ sở sản xuất thời trang Mony
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Cơ sở sản xuất thời trang Mony làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Cơ sở sản xuất thời trang Mony
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn tuyển sinh Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Prep
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ÁNH DƯƠNG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ÁNH DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ÁNH DƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hà Nội Còn 107 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SX TM Cơ khí Hồng Ký
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH SX TM Cơ khí Hồng Ký làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH SX TM Cơ khí Hồng Ký
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Đắk Lắk Lâm Đồng Bình Thuận Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ UNI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Long An Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE làm việc tại Thái Bình thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG ADE
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Thái Bình Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DAS LA VIE
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế DAS LA VIE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DAS LA VIE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Logistics AMG Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 50 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 28/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GHTK
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế GHTK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 30 Triệu
GHTK
Hạn nộp: 10/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA CPI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 30/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Kim loại Công nghiệp Stavian
Hạn nộp: 20/03/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT CHẾ BIẾN GỖ THANH TÙNG THỊNH
Hạn nộp: 15/03/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIP EDU
Hạn nộp: 22/03/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Nguyên Đăng Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Nguyên Đăng Việt Nam
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH BANYAN LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BANYAN LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty cổ phần Hai Bốn Bảy Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Hai Bốn Bảy Pro Company
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKY S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SKY S
7 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU FANI
7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN HÒA PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP VẬN HÒA PHÁT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHOENIX LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI PHOENIX LOGISTICS
Tới 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Cổ phần KVN Logistics làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần KVN Logistics
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI ĐƯỜNG SẮT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI ĐƯỜNG SẮT VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CÁT Á làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CÁT Á
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN AVC VIỆT NAM - VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN HẢI PHÒNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TIẾP VẬN AVC VIỆT NAM - VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN HẢI PHÒNG
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÚC KHANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 6 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÚC KHANG
3 - 6 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHỰA TIẾN ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHỰA TIẾN ĐỨC
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VINLASH VN
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Whale Logistics (Hanoi) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Whale Logistics (Hanoi) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Viettaobao làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 25 Triệu Công ty TNHH xuất nhập khẩu Viettaobao
10 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TLD VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TLD VIỆT NAM
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công Ty TNHH KCTC Việt Nam
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI ĐA QUỐC GIA ACT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 2,000 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO NHẬN VẬN TẢI ĐA QUỐC GIA ACT Pro Company
Trên 2,000 USD Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LEEPAK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 35 - 90 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN LEEPAK
35 - 90 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ MAXBUY VIỆT NAM
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty CP khoáng sản công nghiệp Yên Bái Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty CP khoáng sản công nghiệp Yên Bái Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MEDIASTEP SOFTWARE VIỆT NAM
17 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH SKY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH SKY VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH XNK Sunshine làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH XNK Sunshine
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CET GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CET GROUP
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty Mediastep Software Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty Mediastep Software Vietnam
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU AE LUXURY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU AE LUXURY
8 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm