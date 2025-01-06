Tuyển IT Helpdesk Tetra Pak Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT Helpdesk Tại Tetra Pak Vietnam
- Bình Dương: Street 30, Singapore Industrial Park II – A , Tan Uyen Commune, Binh Duong Provinc
Mô Tả Công Việc IT Helpdesk Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job summary:
The Maintenance Technician will perform preventative, reactive maintenance and repairs as scheduled or required in order to attain maximum productivity and functionality in plant operations. The employee in this role must have strong communication, observational, and operational skills with an unbending focus on safety. A very important part is to repair of production equipment from basic hydraulic equipment to complex automatic machinery, performing both electrical and mechanical work. This position requires a flexible work schedule, which includes weekends, shift to support operating schedule and the needs of the facility.
Detailed job duties:
• Monitor condition of line process, utility system during shift time
• Conduct machine troubleshooting, root cause analysis and effective countermeasure by the way anomalies identifications, recording and breakdown reporting monitoring
• Execute electronic/mechanical/hydraulic work/…when required for trouble shouting of all installations/maintenance
• Make specific changes independently to equipment when clear instruction is given by the maintenance engineer.
• Work closely and maintain good working relationship with peers and production staff to achieve the required output from the machines. Besides, need to support pending activities completion.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tetra Pak Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tetra Pak Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
