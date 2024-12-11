Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Tại Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lô B3c, Khu công nghiệp Hiệp Phước, Xã Long Thới, Huyện Nhà Bè, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam., Huyện Nhà Bè
Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB SUMMARY:
Overall management of the Financial Controls & Internal Audit of the company:
- Prepare & control the financial reports of the company (budgets, analytical reports, management accounting..)
- Control and evaluate internal audit and internal processes, risks controls
JOB FUNCTION AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
A FINANCIAL CONTROLLING & REPORTING (80%):
BUDGETING & REPORTING:
- Supervise the budgeting process and prepare yearly budget reports
- Financial reports control and analysis, variance analysis Vs budget
- Prepare monthly and quarterly financial reports, and report annexes
- Prepare management accounting reports (costing, analytical, profitability...)
- Overall support to the company to reach short term and long term targets
MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD:
- Collecting information, checking accuracy and weekly publishing indicators on company activity
- Evidencing trends and deviation
- Proposing analysis and solutions to the board of directors
ACCOUNTING CONTROL:
- Checking and updating accounting, invoicing and payment procedure
- Controlling the good use of chart of accounts
- Controlling the proper balance of accounts
- Controlling payments effectiveness in Fast accounting matching bank records
- Ensure expenses and revenues of the month are properly counted in that month, considering if necessary the relevant provision
- Control invoicing and payment process, evidencing any late issuance
- Control stock reality and related accounted figure
FINANCE & COST CONTROL:
- Establish cost controls comparing allowed expenses to reality
- Publish indicators on production wastes and losses
- Challenge business and cash forecasts and related financial plans and CAPEX
- Explain differences between allowed expenses & reality
- Adjust year to go forecasts
- Propose cost structure improvements to the CEO on a regular basis
ACCOUNTING & TAX:
- Control the quality of accountings to avoid any tax declaration issue
- Control the filing and archiving for duly keeping the original documents for tax purposes
- Control all tax declaration are properly done and in due time
- Propose tax optimization and ensure all deductions are properly used
COLLABORATION, COMPLIANCE, INTEGRITY:
Permanently collaborate with other departments to ensure team spirit, alignment and synergy with other stakeholders
B INTERNAL AUDIT (20%):
A. PROCESSES:
- Review and evaluate the current internal control policies and procedures of all departments such as: Manufacturing, Delivery, Purchasing, Maintenance, QA, Human Resource, Sales, Accounting to matches with company's expectations and general standards
- Proposing solutions for improvement to ensure that company businesses comply with Laws, Regulation, procedures and Policies
- Perform independent review on the company's documented policies and procedures before those document are approved and issued
- To implement all necessary actions to ensure achievement of company objectives of an effective compliance program
- Advice the CEO and departments on issues related to the development/improvement and implementation of the management documentation system
B. AUDITS:
- Planning and defining the contents/criteria for audits
- Conducting audits as approved and/or unscheduled
- Summarizing, reporting, analyzing and assessing the auditing results and propose solutions & improvements
- Auditing/ monitoring all departments to find mistake(s)/ fraud/corruption/ potential risk as well as providing solution(s) for prevention
- Perform supplier assessments
C.RISK CONTROLS:
- Control all corporate documents are up to date such as business license, enterprise registration certificate, company charter, contractual, policies, procedures and all legal topics are compliant
- Follow-up regulations and legal requirements, ensure the management is aware of the main tax and legal updates, and that company remains fully compliant.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor/Master's degree in Finance/Auditing/Accounting, audit qualifications
• Preferably the candidate works in the same position or relevant position
• Interpersonal and networking skills, fluent English skills, good computer skills
• Fluent knowledge of legal requirements in finance, tax & accounting, social fields and employment
• Strong skills in budgeting and cost control
Tại Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive Salary
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
- Insurance Benefits: Compulsory Insurance (social, health, unemployment insurance)
-Annual health check
Nghỉ phép có lương
Annual Leave
