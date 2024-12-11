Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/01/2025
Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng

Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Tại Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lô B3c, Khu công nghiệp Hiệp Phước, Xã Long Thới, Huyện Nhà Bè, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam., Huyện Nhà Bè

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY:
Overall management of the Financial Controls & Internal Audit of the company:
- Prepare & control the financial reports of the company (budgets, analytical reports, management accounting..)
- Control and evaluate internal audit and internal processes, risks controls
JOB FUNCTION AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
A FINANCIAL CONTROLLING & REPORTING (80%):
BUDGETING & REPORTING:
- Supervise the budgeting process and prepare yearly budget reports
- Financial reports control and analysis, variance analysis Vs budget
- Prepare monthly and quarterly financial reports, and report annexes
- Prepare management accounting reports (costing, analytical, profitability...)
- Overall support to the company to reach short term and long term targets
MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD:
- Collecting information, checking accuracy and weekly publishing indicators on company activity
- Evidencing trends and deviation
- Proposing analysis and solutions to the board of directors
ACCOUNTING CONTROL:
- Checking and updating accounting, invoicing and payment procedure
- Controlling the good use of chart of accounts
- Controlling the proper balance of accounts
- Controlling payments effectiveness in Fast accounting matching bank records
- Ensure expenses and revenues of the month are properly counted in that month, considering if necessary the relevant provision
- Control invoicing and payment process, evidencing any late issuance
- Control stock reality and related accounted figure
FINANCE & COST CONTROL:
- Establish cost controls comparing allowed expenses to reality
- Publish indicators on production wastes and losses
- Challenge business and cash forecasts and related financial plans and CAPEX
- Explain differences between allowed expenses & reality
- Adjust year to go forecasts
- Propose cost structure improvements to the CEO on a regular basis
ACCOUNTING & TAX:
- Control the quality of accountings to avoid any tax declaration issue
- Control the filing and archiving for duly keeping the original documents for tax purposes
- Control all tax declaration are properly done and in due time
- Propose tax optimization and ensure all deductions are properly used
COLLABORATION, COMPLIANCE, INTEGRITY:
Permanently collaborate with other departments to ensure team spirit, alignment and synergy with other stakeholders
B INTERNAL AUDIT (20%):
A. PROCESSES:
- Review and evaluate the current internal control policies and procedures of all departments such as: Manufacturing, Delivery, Purchasing, Maintenance, QA, Human Resource, Sales, Accounting to matches with company's expectations and general standards
- Proposing solutions for improvement to ensure that company businesses comply with Laws, Regulation, procedures and Policies
- Perform independent review on the company's documented policies and procedures before those document are approved and issued
- To implement all necessary actions to ensure achievement of company objectives of an effective compliance program
- Perform independent review on the company's documented policies and procedures before those document are approved and issued
- Advice the CEO and departments on issues related to the development/improvement and implementation of the management documentation system
B. AUDITS:
- Planning and defining the contents/criteria for audits
- Conducting audits as approved and/or unscheduled
- Summarizing, reporting, analyzing and assessing the auditing results and propose solutions & improvements
- Auditing/ monitoring all departments to find mistake(s)/ fraud/corruption/ potential risk as well as providing solution(s) for prevention
- Perform supplier assessments
C.RISK CONTROLS:
- Control all corporate documents are up to date such as business license, enterprise registration certificate, company charter, contractual, policies, procedures and all legal topics are compliant
- Follow-up regulations and legal requirements, ensure the management is aware of the main tax and legal updates, and that company remains fully compliant.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Working location: Road No. 5, Lot B3C, Hiep Phuoc Industrial Park, Hiep Phuoc Commune, Nha Be District, HCMC
• Bachelor/Master's degree in Finance/Auditing/Accounting, audit qualifications
• Preferably the candidate works in the same position or relevant position
• Interpersonal and networking skills, fluent English skills, good computer skills
• Fluent knowledge of legal requirements in finance, tax & accounting, social fields and employment
• Strong skills in budgeting and cost control

Tại Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Attractive Salary
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
- Insurance Benefits: Compulsory Insurance (social, health, unemployment insurance)
-Annual health check
Nghỉ phép có lương
Annual Leave
Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng

Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khu công nghiệp Hiệp Phước, Xã Hiệp Phước, Huyện Nhà Bè, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-kiem-soat-va-bao-cao-tai-chinh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job268340
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng
Hạn nộp: 12/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH Pro Company
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Bắc Giang Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ T-TECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ T-TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ T-TECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI Pro Company
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TỐC ĐỘ Pro Company
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TỐC ĐỘ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TỐC ĐỘ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng
Hạn nộp: 12/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ ATHENA HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 13/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 29/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH Pro Company
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 28/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Jinye Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/01/2025
Bắc Giang Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ T-TECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ T-TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CÔNG NGHỆ T-TECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI Pro Company
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Tập Đoàn Vàng Bạc Đá Quý DOJI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 22/12/2024
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Global Online Branding
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TỐC ĐỘ Pro Company
Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TỐC ĐỘ Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TỐC ĐỘ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/12/2024
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất