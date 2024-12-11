Tuyển Kiểm soát và báo cáo tài chính Công Ty TNHH Bánh Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY:

Overall management of the Financial Controls & Internal Audit of the company:

- Prepare & control the financial reports of the company (budgets, analytical reports, management accounting..)

- Control and evaluate internal audit and internal processes, risks controls

JOB FUNCTION AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

A FINANCIAL CONTROLLING & REPORTING (80%):

BUDGETING & REPORTING:

- Supervise the budgeting process and prepare yearly budget reports

- Financial reports control and analysis, variance analysis Vs budget

- Prepare monthly and quarterly financial reports, and report annexes

- Prepare management accounting reports (costing, analytical, profitability...)

- Overall support to the company to reach short term and long term targets

MANAGEMENT DASHBOARD:

- Collecting information, checking accuracy and weekly publishing indicators on company activity

- Evidencing trends and deviation

- Proposing analysis and solutions to the board of directors

ACCOUNTING CONTROL:

- Checking and updating accounting, invoicing and payment procedure

- Controlling the good use of chart of accounts

- Controlling the proper balance of accounts

- Controlling payments effectiveness in Fast accounting matching bank records

- Ensure expenses and revenues of the month are properly counted in that month, considering if necessary the relevant provision

- Control invoicing and payment process, evidencing any late issuance

- Control stock reality and related accounted figure

FINANCE & COST CONTROL:

- Establish cost controls comparing allowed expenses to reality

- Publish indicators on production wastes and losses

- Challenge business and cash forecasts and related financial plans and CAPEX

- Explain differences between allowed expenses & reality

- Adjust year to go forecasts

- Propose cost structure improvements to the CEO on a regular basis

ACCOUNTING & TAX:

- Control the quality of accountings to avoid any tax declaration issue

- Control the filing and archiving for duly keeping the original documents for tax purposes

- Control all tax declaration are properly done and in due time

- Propose tax optimization and ensure all deductions are properly used

COLLABORATION, COMPLIANCE, INTEGRITY:

Permanently collaborate with other departments to ensure team spirit, alignment and synergy with other stakeholders

B INTERNAL AUDIT (20%):

A. PROCESSES:

- Review and evaluate the current internal control policies and procedures of all departments such as: Manufacturing, Delivery, Purchasing, Maintenance, QA, Human Resource, Sales, Accounting to matches with company's expectations and general standards

- Proposing solutions for improvement to ensure that company businesses comply with Laws, Regulation, procedures and Policies

- Perform independent review on the company's documented policies and procedures before those document are approved and issued

- To implement all necessary actions to ensure achievement of company objectives of an effective compliance program

- Advice the CEO and departments on issues related to the development/improvement and implementation of the management documentation system

B. AUDITS:

- Planning and defining the contents/criteria for audits

- Conducting audits as approved and/or unscheduled

- Summarizing, reporting, analyzing and assessing the auditing results and propose solutions & improvements

- Auditing/ monitoring all departments to find mistake(s)/ fraud/corruption/ potential risk as well as providing solution(s) for prevention

- Perform supplier assessments

C.RISK CONTROLS:

- Control all corporate documents are up to date such as business license, enterprise registration certificate, company charter, contractual, policies, procedures and all legal topics are compliant

- Follow-up regulations and legal requirements, ensure the management is aware of the main tax and legal updates, and that company remains fully compliant.