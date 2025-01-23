Tuyển Kiểm toán viên Phuc Giang Company Limited/ Công Ty TNHH Phúc Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Summary:

• Report directly to BOD and Busines Development Head

• Work closely and support directly to Sales/Marketing/Services and Logistic.

Key mission:

The Branch Manager is responsible for overseeing all branch operations, ensuring

efficient and profitable functioning of the branch, while maintaining high levels of customer

satisfaction and team performance. This role includes managing staff, driving sales, maintaining

compliance, and achieving operational goals.

Job Responsibilities:

Sales & Business Development:

• Develop and implement strategies to meet branch sales targets and business growth

objectives.

• Identify local market opportunities and build relationships with new and existing

customers.

• Promote branch services/products to drive customer acquisition and retention.

• Collaborate with marketing teams to execute promotional campaigns.

• Maintain strong relationships with customers, addressing inquiries, concerns, and