Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam

Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Tại Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki (Việt Nam), Khu Công Nghiệp Việt Nam

- Singapore, Số 22, Đường Số 8, Huyện, Binh Hoà, Thuận An, Bình Dương, Thị xã Thuận An

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Establishment, Management, and Control of Safety, Health, and Environment at the Facility:
- Ensure compliance with Huhtamaki standards.
- Ensure adherence to legal requirements related to compliance, especially ISO 14001, ISO 45001
- Manage documentation and licenses related to environmental and chemical safety.
- Regularly audit plant operations to ensure compliance with EHS regulations.
- Build, maintain, and develop the safety behavior of Huhtamaki employees and contractors.
- Review High-Level Risk Assessments and implement countermeasures.
- Conduct Risk Assessments and establish countermeasures for activities related to operation.
- Manage and ensure quality and quantity in safety KPIs within the Safety Pyramid, focusing on incidents, accidents, near misses, safety tags...
- Implement and manage safety campaigns.
- Investigate safety events.
- Coordinate and deliver safety training courses.
- Manage contractors by maintaining Contractor Safety Management, Safe Work Permit procedures, and related protocols.
Qualification:BA
English:Communication skill
Experience: > 5years
Other:Strong preference for experience in:
- Safety culture & behavior
- Safety pillar implementation
- Risk assessments, Machine safety.
- MS, AutoCAD, Ms Form, powerBI…
Leadership: Interpersonal Skills, Good communication, Well organized person, Passionate, Result-oriented
Ngành nghề: Môi trường, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất, An toàn lao động
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Bình Dương

Qualification:BA
English:Communication skill
Experience: > 5years
Other:Strong preference for experience in:
- Safety culture & behavior
- Safety pillar implementation
- Risk assessments, Machine safety.
- MS, AutoCAD, Ms Form, powerBI…
Leadership: Interpersonal Skills, Good communication, Well organized person, Passionate, Result-oriented

Tại Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Khu Công Nghiệp Việt Nam-Singapore, Số 22, Đường Số 8, H. Thuận An,Bình Dương

