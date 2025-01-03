Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công Ty TNHH Huhtamaki Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Establishment, Management, and Control of Safety, Health, and Environment at the Facility:

- Ensure compliance with Huhtamaki standards.

- Ensure adherence to legal requirements related to compliance, especially ISO 14001, ISO 45001

- Manage documentation and licenses related to environmental and chemical safety.

- Regularly audit plant operations to ensure compliance with EHS regulations.

- Build, maintain, and develop the safety behavior of Huhtamaki employees and contractors.

- Review High-Level Risk Assessments and implement countermeasures.

- Conduct Risk Assessments and establish countermeasures for activities related to operation.

- Manage and ensure quality and quantity in safety KPIs within the Safety Pyramid, focusing on incidents, accidents, near misses, safety tags...

- Implement and manage safety campaigns.

- Investigate safety events.

- Coordinate and deliver safety training courses.

- Manage contractors by maintaining Contractor Safety Management, Safe Work Permit procedures, and related protocols.

Qualification:BA

English:Communication skill

Experience: > 5years

Other:Strong preference for experience in:

- Safety culture & behavior

- Safety pillar implementation

- Risk assessments, Machine safety.

- MS, AutoCAD, Ms Form, powerBI…

Leadership: Interpersonal Skills, Good communication, Well organized person, Passionate, Result-oriented

Ngành nghề: Môi trường, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất, An toàn lao động

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Trưởng nhóm / Giám sát

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Bình Dương