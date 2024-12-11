Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

Represent the company in liaising with external and internal contact to develop effective relationships with clients.

Ensure all regulatory documentation and records are maintained.

Apply adequate disciplinary procedures for employees who violate the HSE regulations.

Deliver safety training for workers before working on the construction site.

Organization Toolbox Meeting sessions for workers daily before starting work.

Develop occupational safety system on site.

Implement a risk assessment before work.

Check occupational safety on the construction site, coordination of safety personnel supervising subcontractors good work safety on construction sites.

Guide the company establish procedures of notification and investigation of occupational accidents (if any), according to current regulations of Vietnam laws.

Implement Health and Safety report according to the internal reporting system by the regulations and client's request.

Make the technical inspection and supervise HSE equipment.

