Tuyển Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB

Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Tại Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư an toàn lao động (HSE) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
Represent the company in liaising with external and internal contact to develop effective relationships with clients.
Ensure all regulatory documentation and records are maintained.
Apply adequate disciplinary procedures for employees who violate the HSE regulations.
Deliver safety training for workers before working on the construction site.
Organization Toolbox Meeting sessions for workers daily before starting work.
Develop occupational safety system on site.
Implement a risk assessment before work.
Check occupational safety on the construction site, coordination of safety personnel supervising subcontractors good work safety on construction sites.
Guide the company establish procedures of notification and investigation of occupational accidents (if any), according to current regulations of Vietnam laws.
Implement Health and Safety report according to the internal reporting system by the regulations and client's request.
Make the technical inspection and supervise HSE equipment.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
University degree in HSE/ Civil Engineering with qualified certificate of HSE.
At least 2-year experience at same position, prefer to be in constructions field.
Excellent communication skills and problem-solving skills.
Excellent computer skills and MS Office Application.
Average English communication.
Planning, time and task management skills.

Tại Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Laptop
Chế độ bảo hiểm
Du Lịch
Phụ cấp
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Công tác phí
Nghỉ phép năm
CLB thể thao

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB

Công ty TNHH Nhà Thép PEB

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Phòng 7.01, Tầng 7, Tòa nhà VietJet • 60A Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP.HCM, 72108, Việt Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

