Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng HR Vietnam’s ESS Client làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Perform calculation notes.
Design engineering solutions.
Produce workshop drawings for manufacturing.
Create and plan work procedures through 3D modeling.
Assist in design processes.
Analyze and resolve problems.
Experience as an engineer in the field of civil engineering.
Excellent proficiency in design and 3D modeling software (AutoCAD and SolidWorks).
Detail-oriented with precision in task execution.
Knowledge of current technical standards.
Interest in manufacturing, design, and engineering.
Ability to proactively solve technical problems.
Analytical and methodical mindset.
Self-motivated and resourceful.
Strong planning and organizational skills.
High proficiency in written French is essential.
Versatile.
Minimum of 3 years of experience.
Ngành nghề: Mỹ thuật / Nghệ thuật / Thiết kế, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Excellent proficiency in design and 3D modeling software (AutoCAD and SolidWorks).
Detail-oriented with precision in task execution.
Knowledge of current technical standards.
Interest in manufacturing, design, and engineering.
Ability to proactively solve technical problems.
Analytical and methodical mindset.
Self-motivated and resourceful.
Strong planning and organizational skills.
High proficiency in written French is essential.
Versatile.
Minimum of 3 years of experience.
Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI