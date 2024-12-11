Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng HR Vietnam’s ESS Client làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

HR Vietnam’s ESS Client
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/01/2025
HR Vietnam’s ESS Client

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Perform calculation notes.
Design engineering solutions.
Produce workshop drawings for manufacturing.
Create and plan work procedures through 3D modeling.
Assist in design processes.
Analyze and resolve problems.
Experience as an engineer in the field of civil engineering.
Excellent proficiency in design and 3D modeling software (AutoCAD and SolidWorks).
Detail-oriented with precision in task execution.
Knowledge of current technical standards.
Interest in manufacturing, design, and engineering.
Ability to proactively solve technical problems.
Analytical and methodical mindset.
Self-motivated and resourceful.
Strong planning and organizational skills.
High proficiency in written French is essential.
Versatile.
Minimum of 3 years of experience.
Ngành nghề: Mỹ thuật / Nghệ thuật / Thiết kế, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất
Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience as an engineer in the field of civil engineering.
Excellent proficiency in design and 3D modeling software (AutoCAD and SolidWorks).
Detail-oriented with precision in task execution.
Knowledge of current technical standards.
Interest in manufacturing, design, and engineering.
Ability to proactively solve technical problems.
Analytical and methodical mindset.
Self-motivated and resourceful.
Strong planning and organizational skills.
High proficiency in written French is essential.
Versatile.
Minimum of 3 years of experience.

Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

HR Vietnam’s ESS Client

HR Vietnam’s ESS Client

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Pasteur Tower, 139 Pasteur street, District 3

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

