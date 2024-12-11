Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng HR Vietnam’s ESS Client làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Perform calculation notes.

Design engineering solutions.

Produce workshop drawings for manufacturing.

Create and plan work procedures through 3D modeling.

Assist in design processes.

Analyze and resolve problems.

Experience as an engineer in the field of civil engineering.

Excellent proficiency in design and 3D modeling software (AutoCAD and SolidWorks).

Detail-oriented with precision in task execution.

Knowledge of current technical standards.

Interest in manufacturing, design, and engineering.

Ability to proactively solve technical problems.

Analytical and methodical mindset.

Self-motivated and resourceful.

Strong planning and organizational skills.

High proficiency in written French is essential.

Versatile.

Minimum of 3 years of experience.

Ngành nghề: Mỹ thuật / Nghệ thuật / Thiết kế, Sản xuất / Vận hành sản xuất

Kinh nghiệm: 2 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại HR Vietnam’s ESS Client Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

