Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: SOFIC Tower, Đường Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Work with operation closely to identify the IT solution and implementing any or all application(s) of the Supply Chain Management (SCM) suite within budget and a set timeline.
- SCM Suite would include WMS, TMS, FFS, Others where applicable
• Join solutions design sessions with customers
• Preparation of functional business specifications for development based on best practices.
• Design and implement report analysis system for business requirement.
• Testing and implement to UAT for new function.
• Responsible for daily IT operation & System support including application, report issues and requirements.
• To manage and troubleshoot problems/incidents promptly following established procedures.
• To work on IT project as per assigned.
• Rudimentary testing of development to Functional Business Requirements.
• Others:
- Productivity improvement.
- Training and development materials for Super Users.
- Product functionality recommendations.
- Conduct testing
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)
