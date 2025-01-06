Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: SOFIC Tower, Đường Mai Chí Thọ, Thủ Thiêm, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Work with operation closely to identify the IT solution and implementing any or all application(s) of the Supply Chain Management (SCM) suite within budget and a set timeline.
identify
- SCM Suite would include WMS, TMS, FFS, Others where applicable
• Join solutions design sessions with customers
• Preparation of functional business specifications for development based on best practices.
• Design and implement report analysis system for business requirement.
• Testing and implement to UAT for new function.
• Responsible for daily IT operation & System support including application, report issues and requirements.
• To manage and troubleshoot problems/incidents promptly following established procedures.
• To work on IT project as per assigned.
• Rudimentary testing of development to Functional Business Requirements.
• Others:
- Productivity improvement.
- Training and development materials for Super Users.
- Product functionality recommendations.
- Conduct testing

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)

Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô 18 L1-2 Đường số 3, KCN VSIP II, Phường Hòa Phú, Tp. Thủ Dầu Một, Bình Dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

