Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Work with operation closely to identify the IT solution and implementing any or all application(s) of the Supply Chain Management (SCM) suite within budget and a set timeline.

identify

- SCM Suite would include WMS, TMS, FFS, Others where applicable

• Join solutions design sessions with customers

• Preparation of functional business specifications for development based on best practices.

• Design and implement report analysis system for business requirement.

• Testing and implement to UAT for new function.

• Responsible for daily IT operation & System support including application, report issues and requirements.

• To manage and troubleshoot problems/incidents promptly following established procedures.

• To work on IT project as per assigned.

• Rudimentary testing of development to Functional Business Requirements.

• Others:

- Productivity improvement.

- Training and development materials for Super Users.

- Product functionality recommendations.

- Conduct testing