Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:
We are seeking a Senior IT Manager/Director with a strong background in IT leadership and a passion for building teams from the ground up. This role is pivotal to shaping our IT department's strategic direction and establishing a robust technical foundation for the company's operations. The ideal candidate will bring a mix of technical expertise, leadership, and a hands-on approach to driving innovative solutions and managing scalable IT infrastructure.
We are seeking a
Senior IT Manager/Director
with a strong background in IT leadership and a passion for building teams from the ground up. This role is pivotal to shaping our IT department's strategic direction and establishing a robust technical foundation for the company's operations. The ideal candidate will bring a mix of technical expertise, leadership, and a hands-on approach to driving innovative solutions and managing scalable IT infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Team Building & Leadership:
• Recruit, hire, and mentor a high-performing IT team, including network administrators, system architects, developers, and support staff.
• Define clear roles, responsibilities, and career development pathways for team members.
• Foster a collaborative team environment, encouraging continuous learning, innovation, and high performance.
2. Strategic Planning:
• Develop and execute IT strategies aligned with the company’s long-term goals and objectives.
• Define the technical roadmap, identifying key technologies and investments that will support business growth.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Tòa nhà ANNA, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, P. Tân Chánh Hiệp, Q.12

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

