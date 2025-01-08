Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Anna, Công Viên Phần Mềm Quang Trung, Phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
We are seeking a Senior IT Manager/Director with a strong background in IT leadership and a passion for building teams from the ground up. This role is pivotal to shaping our IT department's strategic direction and establishing a robust technical foundation for the company's operations. The ideal candidate will bring a mix of technical expertise, leadership, and a hands-on approach to driving innovative solutions and managing scalable IT infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Team Building & Leadership:
• Recruit, hire, and mentor a high-performing IT team, including network administrators, system architects, developers, and support staff.
• Define clear roles, responsibilities, and career development pathways for team members.
• Foster a collaborative team environment, encouraging continuous learning, innovation, and high performance.
2. Strategic Planning:
• Develop and execute IT strategies aligned with the company’s long-term goals and objectives.
• Define the technical roadmap, identifying key technologies and investments that will support business growth.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
