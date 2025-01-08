Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

We are seeking a Senior IT Manager/Director with a strong background in IT leadership and a passion for building teams from the ground up. This role is pivotal to shaping our IT department's strategic direction and establishing a robust technical foundation for the company's operations. The ideal candidate will bring a mix of technical expertise, leadership, and a hands-on approach to driving innovative solutions and managing scalable IT infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Team Building & Leadership:

• Recruit, hire, and mentor a high-performing IT team, including network administrators, system architects, developers, and support staff.

• Define clear roles, responsibilities, and career development pathways for team members.

• Foster a collaborative team environment, encouraging continuous learning, innovation, and high performance.

2. Strategic Planning:

• Develop and execute IT strategies aligned with the company’s long-term goals and objectives.

• Define the technical roadmap, identifying key technologies and investments that will support business growth.