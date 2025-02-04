Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 23 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH
Mức lương
1 - 23 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 1, Tòa nhà H3
- 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 06, Quận 4, TP.HCM,, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 1 - 23 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 1 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● 3+ years of related work experience (Intermediate level or higher).
● Experience in software testing, preferably in backend systems.
● Familiarity with Postman.
● Experience testing user interfaces (UI/UX)
● Experience using test management tools (Jira/ X-Ray)
● Knowledge of test automation software (Selenium, Cucumber, Gherkin)
● Understanding of Scripting Languages (Python)
● Excellent communication skills, with the ability to effectively convey issues to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
● Knowledge of databases and SQL is a plus.
● Experience in Web3 testing is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Competitive salary: up to 23,000,000 VND (gross).
● Parking fee
● Participate in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per regulations.
● Annual leave, holidays, and Tet break according to company regulations and current laws.
● Equipment for work.
● Great opportunity to develop career, collaborate with English speaking developers .
● Opportunity to collaborate with a professional and experienced team headquartered in Canada. Exposure to cutting-edge technology and innovative projects in the AI, blockchain, and high- performance computing industries.
● A chance to contribute to a global company serving international clients in these dynamic sectors.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
