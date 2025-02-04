Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 23 Triệu

Mức lương 1 - 23 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 1, Tòa nhà H3 - 384 Hoàng Diệu, Phường 06, Quận 4, TP.HCM,, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 1 - 23 Triệu

Với Mức Lương 1 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● 3+ years of related work experience (Intermediate level or higher).

● Experience in software testing, preferably in backend systems.

● Familiarity with Postman.

● Experience testing user interfaces (UI/UX)

● Experience using test management tools (Jira/ X-Ray)

● Knowledge of test automation software (Selenium, Cucumber, Gherkin)

● Understanding of Scripting Languages (Python)

● Excellent communication skills, with the ability to effectively convey issues to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

● Knowledge of databases and SQL is a plus.

● Experience in Web3 testing is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Competitive salary: up to 23,000,000 VND (gross).

● Parking fee

● Participate in social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance as per regulations.

● Annual leave, holidays, and Tet break according to company regulations and current laws.

● Equipment for work.

● Great opportunity to develop career, collaborate with English speaking developers .

● Opportunity to collaborate with a professional and experienced team headquartered in Canada. Exposure to cutting-edge technology and innovative projects in the AI, blockchain, and high- performance computing industries.

● A chance to contribute to a global company serving international clients in these dynamic sectors.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HELIX MESH

