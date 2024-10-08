Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Cần Thơ: 218, Đường số 12, KDC Hồng Loan 5C, P. Hưng Thạnh, Cái Răng - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

> Responsibilities - Flutter Development: Lead the development of our compliance management mobile app using Flutter, adhering to best practices for performance, code quality, and maintainability. - UI/UX Implementation: Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality, user-friendly interfaces, with a focus on creating an exceptional user experience. - State Management: Implement efficient state management solutions (e.g., BLoC, Provider, Riverpod) to manage the application s data flow and responsiveness. - App Store Deployment: Manage the process of publishing the app to both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, ensuring compliance with all guidelines and requirements. - Performance Optimization: Optimize the app s performance by identifying and addressing bottlenecks, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience. - Monitoring and Tracking: Implement tracking and monitoring mechanisms to collect user data, track app usage, and analyze crash reports to identify and resolve issues. - Testing: Write unit, widget, and integration tests to ensure the app s stability and functionality across different devices and platforms. - Firebase Integration: Leverage Firebase services (e.g., Notifications, Remote Config) to enhance the app s functionality and user engagement. - AWS Integration: Integrate with AWS services like Amplify, Cognito, Lambda, and S3, for authentication, storage, and backend functionality.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

> Qualifications - 4+ years of experience in mobile development, with a strong focus on Flutter. - Proven ability to build and maintain high-quality Flutter apps for both iOS and Android. - Deep understanding of Flutter UI principles and best practices. - Expertise in Flutter state management techniques (e.g., BLoC, Provider, Riverpod). - Expertise in CI/CD pipelines for mobile app development. - Experience with testing frameworks and tools for Flutter. - Experience publishing apps to both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. - Hands-on experience with Firebase (Notifications, Remote Config) and AWS (Amplify, Cognito, S3). - Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment. - Excellent communication skills in English, both verbal and written.

Location: Onsite in Can Tho, Vietnam

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 14 days-off per year and gradually increasing by seniority

- Holidays and New Year holidays according to labor law

- Health insurance, Social insurance

- Bonus for excellent employees

- Opportunities for professional growth and development

- Be part of a creative and innovative work environment

- Work in a dynamic, collaborative, transparent, non-hierarchical culture

- Opportunity to work with the latest technology and tools.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO

