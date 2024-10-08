Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO làm việc tại Cần Thơ thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
- Cần Thơ: 218, Đường số 12, KDC Hồng Loan 5C, P. Hưng Thạnh, Cái Răng
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
> Responsibilities
- Flutter Development: Lead the development of our compliance management mobile app using Flutter, adhering to best practices for performance, code quality, and maintainability.
- UI/UX Implementation: Translate designs and wireframes into high-quality, user-friendly interfaces, with a focus on creating an exceptional user experience.
- State Management: Implement efficient state management solutions (e.g., BLoC, Provider, Riverpod) to manage the application s data flow and responsiveness.
- App Store Deployment: Manage the process of publishing the app to both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, ensuring compliance with all guidelines and requirements.
- Performance Optimization: Optimize the app s performance by identifying and addressing bottlenecks, ensuring a smooth and responsive user experience.
- Monitoring and Tracking: Implement tracking and monitoring mechanisms to collect user data, track app usage, and analyze crash reports to identify and resolve issues.
- Testing: Write unit, widget, and integration tests to ensure the app s stability and functionality across different devices and platforms.
- Firebase Integration: Leverage Firebase services (e.g., Notifications, Remote Config) to enhance the app s functionality and user engagement.
- AWS Integration: Integrate with AWS services like Amplify, Cognito, Lambda, and S3, for authentication, storage, and backend functionality.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
> Qualifications
Location: Onsite in Can Tho, Vietnam
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Holidays and New Year holidays according to labor law
- Health insurance, Social insurance
- Bonus for excellent employees
- Opportunities for professional growth and development
- Be part of a creative and innovative work environment
- Work in a dynamic, collaborative, transparent, non-hierarchical culture
- Opportunity to work with the latest technology and tools.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM BIWOCO
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
