Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Faboshop làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Faboshop
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Faboshop

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Faboshop

Mức lương
14 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Tầng 3, Tòa nhà Rivera Park, 7/28 Thành Thái,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 14 - 17 Triệu

● Develop and maintain high-performance Flutter applications for both iOS and Android platforms.
● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and new features.
● Implement clean, maintainable, and well-tested code.
● Ensure the quality and performance of the application.
● Stay up-to-date with the latest Flutter technologies and industry best practices.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

● 1-3 years of experience in mobile app development using Flutter.
● Strong understanding of Dart programming language.
● Proficient in using Flutter framework, including widgets, layouts, and navigation.
● Experience with state management solutions like BLOC, rxDart.
● Solid understanding of OOP concepts and component-based architectur
● Experience working with REST APIs, dio, interceptor, and SSE.
● Familiarity with GitLab for source code management.
● Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
● Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
● Strong communication skills and a passion for learning new technologies.
● Ability to read and understand technical documentation in English.
Preferred Qualifications:
● Experience with CI/CD pipelines.
● Knowledge of native mobile development (iOS, Android).

Tại Công ty TNHH Faboshop Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Negotiable Income
● 100% salary during 2-month probation
● Participate in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance in
accordance with labor law
● Salary review once a year or on excellent performance
● 13th month salary
● Personal screen provided
● Working in youthful and dynamic environment
● Having a company trip once a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Faboshop

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Faboshop

Công ty TNHH Faboshop

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà SCSC, 30 Phan Thúc Duyện, phường 4, Tân Bình, TP.HCM

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

