Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Faboshop làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà Rivera Park, 7/28 Thành Thái, Hồ Chí Minh

● Develop and maintain high-performance Flutter applications for both iOS and Android platforms.

● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and new features.

● Implement clean, maintainable, and well-tested code.

● Ensure the quality and performance of the application.

● Stay up-to-date with the latest Flutter technologies and industry best practices.

● 1-3 years of experience in mobile app development using Flutter.

● Strong understanding of Dart programming language.

● Proficient in using Flutter framework, including widgets, layouts, and navigation.

● Experience with state management solutions like BLOC, rxDart.

● Solid understanding of OOP concepts and component-based architectur

● Experience working with REST APIs, dio, interceptor, and SSE.

● Familiarity with GitLab for source code management.

● Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.

● Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

● Strong communication skills and a passion for learning new technologies.

● Ability to read and understand technical documentation in English.

Preferred Qualifications:

● Experience with CI/CD pipelines.

● Knowledge of native mobile development (iOS, Android).

Tại Công ty TNHH Faboshop Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

● Negotiable Income

● 100% salary during 2-month probation

● Participate in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance in

accordance with labor law

● Salary review once a year or on excellent performance

● 13th month salary

● Personal screen provided

● Working in youthful and dynamic environment

● Having a company trip once a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Faboshop

