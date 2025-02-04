Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Faboshop làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Faboshop
Mức lương
14 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 3, Tòa nhà Rivera Park, 7/28 Thành Thái,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 14 - 17 Triệu
● Develop and maintain high-performance Flutter applications for both iOS and Android platforms.
● Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and new features.
● Implement clean, maintainable, and well-tested code.
● Ensure the quality and performance of the application.
● Stay up-to-date with the latest Flutter technologies and industry best practices.
Với Mức Lương 14 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
● 1-3 years of experience in mobile app development using Flutter.
● Strong understanding of Dart programming language.
● Proficient in using Flutter framework, including widgets, layouts, and navigation.
● Experience with state management solutions like BLOC, rxDart.
● Solid understanding of OOP concepts and component-based architectur
● Experience working with REST APIs, dio, interceptor, and SSE.
● Familiarity with GitLab for source code management.
● Excellent problem-solving and debugging skills.
● Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
● Strong communication skills and a passion for learning new technologies.
● Ability to read and understand technical documentation in English.
Preferred Qualifications:
● Experience with CI/CD pipelines.
● Knowledge of native mobile development (iOS, Android).
Tại Công ty TNHH Faboshop Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
● Negotiable Income
● 100% salary during 2-month probation
● Participate in social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance in
accordance with labor law
● Salary review once a year or on excellent performance
● 13th month salary
● Personal screen provided
● Working in youthful and dynamic environment
● Having a company trip once a year
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Faboshop
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
