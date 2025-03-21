Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 19 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Xa lộ Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 14 - 19 Triệu

Job Summary】

- Responsible as IT staff



【Job description】

- Propose procurement, repair, upgrades, and purchase of new IT equipment as needed

- Coordinate with NDV to request network access and user permissions when necessary

- Troubleshoot and resolve issues with internal network systems, computers, printers, scanners, etc.

- Contact relevant parties to resolve network system issues

- Manage and monitor the progress of system upgrades and hardware configuration changes

- Maintain and oversee IT equipment and related software

- Draft regulations and policies for IT and communication system management

- Ensure network security and data protection within the company

- Attend meetings, communicate, and report IT-related issues to the corporation as required

- Periodically report on equipment management and work progress to the IT Manager

- Perform other tasks assigned by the Department Head and Director



【Company/Job Attraction】

- Manufacturing and processing technologies from Japan

- Japan environment (professional)

- Full benefits package

- The opportunity to work in a large corporation, nice background for future career path

Với Mức Lương 14 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University with major in IT or related field

- At least 3 years of experience in a similar IT position.

- Communication in English or Japanese

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Shuttle bus from HCM (Binh Thanh) to company

- Lunch allowance

- 13th-month bonus (depend on company's business situation)

- Health insurance

- Social insurance

- Health check

- Company trip

- Salary review once a year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

