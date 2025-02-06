Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 26 Triệu

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Mức lương
22 - 26 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- VISTA Building, 19 Tan Cang St., Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist., HCM City., Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 22 - 26 Triệu

We're seeking a talented Technical Support Engineer to join our growing team! In this role, you'll leverage your expertise in Dynamics 365 to troubleshoot and resolve customer issues, ensuring a smooth and successful user experience.
You will:
• Reviews issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.
• Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.
• Analyzes problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.
• Identifies potential defects and escalates to more senior engineers to resolve.
• Uses automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues.
• Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.
• Follows processes provided by the business

Với Mức Lương 22 - 26 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Proficient in English (4 skills)
• Available to work night shifts (on-site at the company, shift hours: 20:00 - 5:00 or 23:00 - 8:00)
• 3 - 6 months of experience in IT industry with IT educational background
• Customer service mindset

Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Offered salary: 22 million gross plus the night shift allowance may lead to a gross monthly salary of over 26 million
• Salary at 100% during the probationary period
• Training will be offered
• Full working equipment will be provided
• 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance
• 12 days of annual leave, 8 days of sick leave
• 30% allowance on gross salary (If the working hours fall between 22:00 and 6:00, they can be counted toward the night shift allowance) + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance for employees working night shift
• Annual Health Checkup

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH ITECHWX

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Opal Tower, 92 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP. HCM

