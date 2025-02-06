Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH ITECHWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 26 Triệu

Mức lương 22 - 26 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - VISTA Building, 19 Tan Cang St., Ward 25, Binh Thanh Dist., HCM City., Quận Bình Thạnh

We're seeking a talented Technical Support Engineer to join our growing team! In this role, you'll leverage your expertise in Dynamics 365 to troubleshoot and resolve customer issues, ensuring a smooth and successful user experience.

You will:

• Reviews issues and contacts customers to understand issues. Ensures customers stay informed as to the status/solution of their issue. Utilizes troubleshooting tools (e.g., event logs, and performance traces) to help resolve customer issues.

• Resolves or escalates multiple and varied customer issues. Documents technical work and research.

• Analyzes problems and develops solutions for customer needs using log analysis and other proprietary tools.

• Identifies potential defects and escalates to more senior engineers to resolve.

• Uses automated tools to deliver solutions for a wide range of issues.

• Provides feedback on how to improve automated tools.

• Follows processes provided by the business

• Proficient in English (4 skills)

• Available to work night shifts (on-site at the company, shift hours: 20:00 - 5:00 or 23:00 - 8:00)

• 3 - 6 months of experience in IT industry with IT educational background

• Customer service mindset

• Offered salary: 22 million gross plus the night shift allowance may lead to a gross monthly salary of over 26 million

• Salary at 100% during the probationary period

• Training will be offered

• Full working equipment will be provided

• 90% contribution of the gross salary to social insurance

• 12 days of annual leave, 8 days of sick leave

• 30% allowance on gross salary (If the working hours fall between 22:00 and 6:00, they can be counted toward the night shift allowance) + PVI insurance + 500,000 VND food allowance for employees working night shift

• Annual Health Checkup

