Tuyển Lập trình viên PORTERS ASIA VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 68 Triệu

Mức lương 22 - 68 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 13th Floor, Zen Plaza, 54 – 56 Nguyen Trai, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 22 - 68 Triệu

Job brief

We are looking for a Middle/ Senior FullstackDeveloper to manage the software development life cycle, from planning and prioritizing to testing and release.

Middle/ Senior Developer responsibilities include gathering system and user requirements, building modules and testing features before release. If you have hands-on experience developing software with agile methodologies and are ready to lead our junior developers, we’d like to meet you.

Ultimately, you will deploy and maintain functional, secure and high-quality applications.

Your responsibilities

Identify and analyze user requirements.

Implement our applications, services and products.

Write well-designed, efficient code.

Review, test and debug team members’ code.

Release and maintain our products/ services in production environments.

Ensure our applications are secure and up to date.

Với Mức Lương 22 - 68 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your skills and experience

Work experience as a Middle/ Senior Backend Developer or similar role.

Experience in designing, implementing, and testing applications using technologies such as Java, Python, ReactJS,NextJS, NodeJS.

In-depth knowledge of popular Java frameworks like Spring MVC, Spring Boot, Microservice, JPA, Rest API.

Proficiency in one of the following: Java, Python, Java, NodeJS, ReactJS, NextJS, VueJS.

Strong knowledge of SQL, MySQL or similar databases.

Worked on Java build & dependency management using tools like Maven, Gradle.

Experience with Object-Oriented Design (OOD).

Experience withTest-Driven Development (TDD).

Strong delegation and time management skills, problem-solving abilities, teamwork skills.

English: Intermediate to Upper intermediate level.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or relevant field.

Proficiency in Japanese will be a significant advantage.

Tại PORTERS ASIA VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you'll love working here

Providing market-competitive salary, benefits, can work remotely in future.

As you contribute to the development of in-house products and acquire business skills in the HR tech field, you will have the opportunity to lead product strategy for business expansion, including planning and development of new business ventures.

Parking Allowances.

Full salary for probation.

Social Insurance in full gross salary.

Performance review (Twice a year).

Bonus at the end of the year based on performance evaluation results and company revenue.

Annual leave, New Years Holiday, Special leave days.

Annual health check-up.

Company trip and other internal events.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại PORTERS ASIA VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin