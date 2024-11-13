Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS
- Hà Nội:
- Toà nhà AD Building, Số 15 ngõ 82 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu
About us:
ICTS is a Vietnam-based software development boutique that focuses on cutting-edge technologies. We specialize in custom software for companies who wish to optimize their productivity, digitize their workflow, or develop their e-commerce division. We also build mobile and web applications for SMBs (small and medium businesses) and Startups, helping them boost their revenues or visualize their idea into minimum viable and scalable products.
Now we are hiring Middle/Senior Flutter Developers with good English level to take part in our software development team for international clients.
What you will do:
Design, develop, and implement applications that will run on Android, iOS with Flutter
Develop softwares, applications as required;
Participate in software development process including: analysis, design, and research of new technologies;
Discuss with international clients about the projects.
Stay as the interface between the Flutter team based in Vietnam and Singaporean product team.
Với Mức Lương 25 - 50 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge of OOPs concepts and their implementations in Dart
Familiar with state management: MVVM, module-based architecture
Strong understanding of Android and iOS development
Experience with third-party libraries and APIs
Understanding of the Agile development life-cycle
Experience in writing Unit tests.
Experience with Git or other version control tools
Proven experience in writing readable code, creating extensive documentation for existing code and refactoring previously written code
Experience in CI/CD pipeline
Experience with optimizing applications for Material Design
Professional proficiency in English (speaking, writing and reading)
Good analytical mindset to solve all problems with the team
Open to learn new technologies and methodologies
Good teamwork skills AND ability to work independently
Integrity, straightforwardness, passion for challenges, and clear personal development goals.
Experience with NodeJS is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13 months' salary per year, Tet and holiday bonuses: April 30th, September 2nd, New Year, project-based bonuses, and performance-based bonuses
Working hours: 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM from Monday to Friday, NO OVERTIME, ensuring Work-Life Balance
Participation in company clubs: Badminton Club, Table Tennis Club, Movie Club, etc...
Working in an English-speaking environment regularly, the company supports the Rocket English 1-1 language training program
A drama-free environment with enthusiastic support from colleagues. Each team member is respected and fairly evaluated based on their abilities
Snack and beverages always available in the office
Participation in team-building activities two times a year, internal events, and annual sponsored trips (4 days 3 nights) organized by the company
Entitled to 15 days of fully paid annual leave per year
Attractive compensation, competitive bonuses, regular salary reviews, and performance evaluations every 6 months to establish a personalized development path based on individual needs
Participation in all social insurance regimes (health insurance, social insurance, unemployment insurance) according to the regulations of the Vietnamese Labor Law after a 2-month probationary period
The company sponsors 100% of the Voluntary Insurance package (Bảo Việt Care/PTI) after 6 months of employment
