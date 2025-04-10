Tuyển Lập trình viên JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 100 Triệu

Mức lương 40 - 100 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - KHU ĐÔ THỊ VẠN PHÚC, Đường 7, phường Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh - 54 Liễu Giai, phường Cống Vị, quận Ba Đình, thành phố Hà Nội, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 40 - 100 Triệu

1. Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of the company\'s related software systems.

2. Participate in system requirements analysis and technical solution design.

3. Complete development tasks on time according to project plans and ensure code quality.

4. Participate in code review to ensure the standardization and maintainability of the code.

5. Responsible for solving technical problems encountered during the development process.

6. Cooperate with the test team to conduct software testing and defect repair.

7. Participate in system performance optimization and technical improvement.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Proficient in Chinese, work remotely or work in Thailand.

2. Proficient in Java development language, master popular frameworks such as SpringCloud, SpringBoot, MyBatis, etc.

3. Have a deep understanding of Java object-oriented programming principles, and have a deep understanding of design patterns and use them reasonably.

4. Have a deep understanding of Java basic APIs (collection containers, multi-threading, IO streams), and understand JVM memory mechanisms.

6. Candidates who can use MySQL relational database, can perform basic SQL optimization, and understand storage engines, indexes, large amounts of data partitioning and table technologies are preferred.

7. Familiar with at least one commonly used cache technology, such as Memcached, Redis, etc.

8. Candidates with big data, distributed, high concurrency, multi-threaded development and tuning experience are preferred.

9. Have a strong team spirit, independent work ability, strong communication and expression skills, strong sense of responsibility for work, and can withstand pressure.

Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Negotiable based on experience (1700 - 4000 USD).

2. 100% salary during 2-month probationary period.

3. Full insurance from probationary period.

4. Premium health insurance package & Health check-up once a year.

5. Overseas training opportunities.

6. Many internal activities: team bonding, team training, ...

7. Flexible check-in time.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit

