Tuyển Lập trình viên JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 100 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 100 Triệu

JobsGO Recruit
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/05/2025
JobsGO Recruit

Lập trình viên

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại JobsGO Recruit

Mức lương
40 - 100 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- KHU ĐÔ THỊ VẠN PHÚC, Đường 7, phường Hiệp Bình Phước, Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

- 54 Liễu Giai, phường Cống Vị, quận Ba Đình, thành phố Hà Nội, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 40 - 100 Triệu

1. Responsible for the design, development and maintenance of the company\'s related software systems.
2. Participate in system requirements analysis and technical solution design.
3. Complete development tasks on time according to project plans and ensure code quality.
4. Participate in code review to ensure the standardization and maintainability of the code.
5. Responsible for solving technical problems encountered during the development process.
6. Cooperate with the test team to conduct software testing and defect repair.
7. Participate in system performance optimization and technical improvement.

Với Mức Lương 40 - 100 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Proficient in Chinese, work remotely or work in Thailand.
2. Proficient in Java development language, master popular frameworks such as SpringCloud, SpringBoot, MyBatis, etc.
3. Have a deep understanding of Java object-oriented programming principles, and have a deep understanding of design patterns and use them reasonably.
4. Have a deep understanding of Java basic APIs (collection containers, multi-threading, IO streams), and understand JVM memory mechanisms.
5. Have a deep understanding of Java object-oriented programming principles, understand some design patterns and use them reasonably.
6. Candidates who can use MySQL relational database, can perform basic SQL optimization, and understand storage engines, indexes, large amounts of data partitioning and table technologies are preferred.
7. Familiar with at least one commonly used cache technology, such as Memcached, Redis, etc.
8. Candidates with big data, distributed, high concurrency, multi-threaded development and tuning experience are preferred.
9. Have a strong team spirit, independent work ability, strong communication and expression skills, strong sense of responsibility for work, and can withstand pressure.

Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

1. Negotiable based on experience (1700 - 4000 USD).
2. 100% salary during 2-month probationary period.
3. Full insurance from probationary period.
4. Premium health insurance package & Health check-up once a year.
5. Overseas training opportunities.
6. Many internal activities: team bonding, team training, ...
7. Flexible check-in time.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

JobsGO Recruit

JobsGO Recruit

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 Tòa G1 Five Star Garden, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-thu-nhap-40-100-trieu-vnd-tai-ho-chi-minh-job349775
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 100 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển 40 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EINSLIGHT
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần The First One làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần The First One
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ J317
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITECH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH QuestX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH QuestX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ & GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ EPLUS
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI SOFTDREAMS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA QUỐC TẾ S.I.S CẦN THƠ - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ Y TẾ VIỆT CƯỜNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA QUỐC TẾ S.I.S CẦN THƠ - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ Y TẾ VIỆT CƯỜNG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN NHÂN SỰ KOKORO
11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 19 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
19 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 19 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
19 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Eurofins Sắc Ký Hải Đăng
10 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh
20 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Alive Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Alive Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 75 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Quick Việt Nam
60 - 75 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Nina
4 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Alpaca Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Alpaca Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 4 - 12 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
4 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần BPO Mắt Bão
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 70 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
30 - 70 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ASOFT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Môi Trường Việt An làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Thuật Môi Trường Việt An
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 60 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
40 - 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 21 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
15 - 21 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Soctrip làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Soctrip
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Tổng Công ty cổ phần bảo hiểm Toàn Cầu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công ty cổ phần bảo hiểm Toàn Cầu
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty Tnhh Một Thành Viên Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tnhh Một Thành Viên Paragon Premium Aesthetic Services
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Carrot Global Việt Nam
2 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghệ Cao Nha Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Công Nghệ Cao Nha Trang
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Framas Korea Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM ALLIANCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM ALLIANCE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm