Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 12 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Quận 2, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Lập trình viên

Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues

Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues on end point devices

Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem

Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits

Properly escalate unresolved issues to support teams.

Ensure all issues are properly logged

Follow up with clients to ensure their IT systems are fully functional after troubleshooting

Install/Remove user accounts, computers, mobile devices, printers and any other authorized peripheral equipment.

Customize desktop hardware to meet user specifications and site standards

Ensure end point device are in compliance

Returns defective equipment/parts to maintenance inventory, documents customer repairs, maintains and restocks assigned parts inventory to insure proper spare parts levels

Grant and review access rights in timely manner.

Address: No 15 Tran Bạch Đang, Thu Duc City

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Install and configure computer hardware, mobile hardware, operating systems and applications

Manage PC, Mobile setup & deploy standard hardware, images and software

Removal and Un-installation including wiping of supported devices from the Client environment

Physically moving end point devices and install peripherals in an appropriate manner

Troubleshooting, diagnosing and solving end point device issues, application

Set up new users\' accounts and profiles and deal with password issues

Grant and review access rights in timely maner

Require customer service skills, communication skills, interpersonal skills.

1 year of experience in an equivalent position.

Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Up to 12M gross

Social insurance (BHXH), health insurance (BHYT), unemployment insurance (BHTN), 13th-month salary (based on working months), and annual health check-ups.

Holiday bonuses (01/01, 30/04, 02/09): Less than 6 months: 300,000 VND, 6 months or more: 500,000 VND.

Support: Condolence and birthday gifts as per company policy.

Social insurance salary base: University degree: 6,000,000 VND, College degree or lower: 5,500,000 VND.

Address: No 15 Tran Bạch Đang, Thu Duc City

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

