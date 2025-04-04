Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Số 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Quận 2, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 12 - 12 Triệu
Research and identify solutions to software and hardware issues
Diagnose and troubleshoot technical issues on end point devices
Ask customers targeted questions to quickly understand the root of the problem
Track computer system issues through to resolution, within agreed time limits
Properly escalate unresolved issues to support teams.
Ensure all issues are properly logged
Follow up with clients to ensure their IT systems are fully functional after troubleshooting
Install/Remove user accounts, computers, mobile devices, printers and any other authorized peripheral equipment.
Customize desktop hardware to meet user specifications and site standards
Ensure end point device are in compliance
Returns defective equipment/parts to maintenance inventory, documents customer repairs, maintains and restocks assigned parts inventory to insure proper spare parts levels
Grant and review access rights in timely manner.
Address: No 15 Tran Bạch Đang, Thu Duc City
Với Mức Lương 12 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Manage PC, Mobile setup & deploy standard hardware, images and software
Removal and Un-installation including wiping of supported devices from the Client environment
Physically moving end point devices and install peripherals in an appropriate manner
Troubleshooting, diagnosing and solving end point device issues, application
Set up new users\' accounts and profiles and deal with password issues
Grant and review access rights in timely maner
Require customer service skills, communication skills, interpersonal skills.
1 year of experience in an equivalent position.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance (BHXH), health insurance (BHYT), unemployment insurance (BHTN), 13th-month salary (based on working months), and annual health check-ups.
Holiday bonuses (01/01, 30/04, 02/09): Less than 6 months: 300,000 VND, 6 months or more: 500,000 VND.
Support: Condolence and birthday gifts as per company policy.
Social insurance salary base: University degree: 6,000,000 VND, College degree or lower: 5,500,000 VND.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ TIN HỌC HPT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
