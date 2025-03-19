Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Năng Lượng Ad làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Remote working

Hiring Manager: Director of Penetration Testing

Job Description:

About this role: As a Penetration Tester, you will be responsible for evaluating clients’ cyber security posture through penetration tests. You will help our clients proactively identify gaps and propose effective mitigations to minimize clients’ cyber risk exposure. You will be responsible for performing penetration testing, generating detailed reports, recommending mitigation strategies, and effectively communicating complex technical concepts and terminology that is understandable for both technical and non-technical audiences.

● Conduct penetration tests and security assessments for internal networks, external networks, web applications, and cloud environments following established methodologies

● Drive all phases of penetration tests, including scoping, planning, communications, timelines, and execution of key activities

● Leverage advanced tools and technologies to exploit vulnerabilities to assess clients’ current security posture

● Develop in-depth reports for penetration tests

● Lead client interaction calls through project kick-off, critical risk escalation, report delivery, and others as appropriate

● Provide security and vulnerability remediation expertise to client stakeholders and partners

● Ensure quality products and services are delivered on time through team collaboration

● Contribute to client satisfaction by maintaining positive relationships with clients by their business needs and challenges

● Routinely develop and mature team documentation, processes, procedures, and team KPIs to adapt to the emerging threat landscape

● Sustain and advance security expertise by reviewing new technologies; maintaining knowledge of current security standards; participating in continuing education and training; and retaining expert-level knowledge of enterprise technologies

● Manages priorities and tasks to achieve delivery utilization targets

● 5+ years of experience in a technical security assessment or penetration testing role (e.g. Penetration Tester, Red Team Member, Application Security Engineer, Infrastructure Security Engineer, Cloud Security Engineer)

● 3+ years of general cyber security experience or bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, cyber security, or related cyber field, and 2 years of relevant professional experience

● Possess security assessment and penetration testing certifications such as GWAPT, GPEN, GCPT, GRPT, GX-PT, LPT, OSCP, OSCE, and other certifications of similar levels

● Experience with utilizing automation and tools in innovative way to drive efficiency in security assessment and penetration testing

● Experience interacting with management in a consultative manner

● Motivated by challenges and have a proven track record for delivering results at scale

● Ability to work independently and as part of a team Bonus:

● Experience in niche penetration testing types, such as mobile application penetration testing, security code review, physical penetration testing, and other intermediate to advanced security assessment

● Salary: Up to 2500 USD/ month

● Working Time: Mon-Fri (GMT-4). Flexible but require at least 3 days online following GMT-4 depend on manager assignment

