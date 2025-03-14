Tuyển Lập trình viên Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd
- Bình Dương:
- số 46 đường số 6, KCN VSIP 1, Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu
Update, monitor status server and firewall protect from attacking outside.
• Check the status of network’s equipment ( switch, Wi-Fi, router, firewall)
• Back up, maintenance server, camera system, UPS, switch, Wi-Fi system, router, firewall.
• Check, Maintenance the IT equipment ( printer, photocopy, phone system)
• Apply approved service packs to operating system and any server applications.
• Monitor, Maintenance Microsoft office 365, Navision
• Monitor, maintenance the computer of user
• Support user troubleshooting issues
• Provide technical support
• Update technical documentation (Inventory, Server configurations)
• Report IT status to Manager
• Develop & maintain the HWA Web tool.
Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Friendly, active and working hard.
- English communication
- Having problem- solving ability
Tại Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Bonus
- Salary increasing
- Travel
- Social Insurance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
