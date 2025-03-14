Tuyển Lập trình viên Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Update, monitor status server and firewall protect from attacking outside.

• Check the status of network’s equipment ( switch, Wi-Fi, router, firewall)

• Back up, maintenance server, camera system, UPS, switch, Wi-Fi system, router, firewall.

• Check, Maintenance the IT equipment ( printer, photocopy, phone system)

• Apply approved service packs to operating system and any server applications.

• Monitor, Maintenance Microsoft office 365, Navision

• Monitor, maintenance the computer of user

• Support user troubleshooting issues

• Provide technical support

• Update technical documentation (Inventory, Server configurations)

• Report IT status to Manager

• Develop & maintain the HWA Web tool.