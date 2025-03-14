Tuyển Lập trình viên Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/04/2025
Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd

Mức lương
6 - 8 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương:

- số 46 đường số 6, KCN VSIP 1, Bình Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu

Update, monitor status server and firewall protect from attacking outside.
• Check the status of network’s equipment ( switch, Wi-Fi, router, firewall)
• Back up, maintenance server, camera system, UPS, switch, Wi-Fi system, router, firewall.
• Check, Maintenance the IT equipment ( printer, photocopy, phone system)
• Apply approved service packs to operating system and any server applications.
• Monitor, Maintenance Microsoft office 365, Navision
• Monitor, maintenance the computer of user
• Support user troubleshooting issues
• Provide technical support
• Update technical documentation (Inventory, Server configurations)
• Report IT status to Manager
• Develop & maintain the HWA Web tool.

Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Fresh graduated at Vocational , College or University with relative major.
- Friendly, active and working hard.
- English communication
- Having problem- solving ability

Tại Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Heathcare insurance package
- Bonus
- Salary increasing
- Travel
- Social Insurance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd

Hi - Tech Wires Asia Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: VSIP 1- Binh Duong

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

