Tuyển Lập trình viên Phuc Thang Fine Furniture Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

1. Manage arising requests

2. Review and re-evaluate the project plan

3. Evaluate the results of the project participants

4. Guide delivery teams and Business power users to adopt best practices and standards.

5. Performs analysis, design, development, and testing of applications to solve business requirements.

6. Uses process design technology methodologies, programming languages and tools and solutions design techniques to develop applications mobile and web project to meet business specifications.

7. Organize the documentation.