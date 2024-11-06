Tuyển Lập trình viên Phuc Thang Fine Furniture Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Phuc Thang Fine Furniture Company
- Bình Dương:
- Số 8, Đường số 22, KCN Sóng Thần, Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
1. Manage arising requests
2. Review and re-evaluate the project plan
3. Evaluate the results of the project participants
4. Guide delivery teams and Business power users to adopt best practices and standards.
5. Performs analysis, design, development, and testing of applications to solve business requirements.
6. Uses process design technology methodologies, programming languages and tools and solutions design techniques to develop applications mobile and web project to meet business specifications.
7. Organize the documentation.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1.Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science/ information technology
2.English - good at communication and written
3. Experience working in ERP.
4. Strong proficiency in SQL
5. Experience working in C#, Dev Express
6. Experience working in Web, Power BI
7. Good business process
Tại Phuc Thang Fine Furniture Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Du Lịch
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Phuc Thang Fine Furniture Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
